IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released; check official website ignou.ac.in

Candidates appearing in the December TEE can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and download their revised hall tickets

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the exam schedule for certain courses for the December Term-end Exam (TEE) 2020. The varsity has also released the new and revised admit cards for candidates set to appear in the exams.

It is advisable that candidates appearing in the December TEE from 8 February visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and download their revised hall tickets. Applicants will also find the detailed exam schedule on the site.

According to a report by Scroll, IGNOU has revised the exam timetable for certain selected courses. These are Foundation Course in Science and Technology with subject code FST01, Certificate in Teaching of English as a second language (CTE03), Chemistry (CHE09), Life Sciences (LSE01), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE016), and Teaching of Primary School Mathematics (AMT01).

The report added that more than 6 lakh students have registered to appear in the December TEE.

Follow these steps to download the revised admit card for IGNOU December TEE:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Find the link that says: ‘Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Select your programme and enter your Enrollment Number

Step 5: Once it has been submitted, the revised admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the document for future use

Here is the direct link to download the IGNOU TEE hall ticket.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the official website of IGNOU had announced that the dates of exams for the select few subjects had been changed. The announcement made on 6 February said: ‘Change in December 2020 TEE exam date of FST01, AMT01, CTE03, BECE016, CHE09 and LSE01. Please download the revised hall ticket’.