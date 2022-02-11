IGNOU December TEE 2021 to be held from 4 March; check official notification here

The date sheet will be available on the IGNOU website soon. Admit cards will be released one week before the commencement of the December TEE 2021

The date of the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2021 had been announced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). It will be held from 4 March for all programmes of the university. Candidates can view the official notice at - ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, IGNOU December TEE 2021 was scheduled to be held in exam centres, both in India and aboard, from 20 January to 23 February. However, the the examination was deferred by the university in view of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The date sheet will be available on the IGNOU website soon, as per the official notice. Admit cards will be released one week before the commencement of the December TEE 2021.

The exam have a paper pattern of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) for some courses such as BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW programmes, CBCS-based bachelors and honors degree programmes, among others, as per reports.

Last month, the University had extended the submission deadline for IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignments till 5 February. Candidates of all programmes were given extension for both online and offline submission of assignments, project reports, dissertation, fieldwork journals and so on.

Meanwhile, the Advance Intimation Slip for IGNOU PhD Entrance Examination 2021 has also been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants should note that the Advance Intimation Slip, which allots the exam city to candidates, is not be considered as an admit card. The admit cards of the PhD Entrance Exam will be issued by the NTA soon.

The IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 will be held by the National Testing Agency on 24 February.

In case applicants face any difficulty in downloading the IGNOU PhD hall ticket or they find any discrepancy in the details within the admit card, they can contact the NTA via email at ignou@nta.ac.in or call the Help Desk at 011-40759000.

