IGNOU December TEE 2021: Deadline for submission of exam form extended; check details here

The last date for online submission of IGNOU December TEE 2021 without late fees has been extended till midnight, 19 December this year

The deadline for submission of exam forms for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021 has been extended by the university. Candidates can now submit their December TEE 2021 forms till 31 December, including late fee payment.

The last date for online submission of IGNOU December TEE 2021 without late fees has been extended till midnight, 19 December this year. Candidates are able to submit their exam forms online till 31 December up to 12.00 am, with late fees of Rs 1,100 (plus Rs 200 per course), as per the official notice by IGNOU.

Read the official notification here.

The University also informed the candidates about the extension of last date of filling up the examination forms by sharing the notification on its Twitter handle.

Check Tweet here: https://twitter.com/OfficialIGNOU/status/1471541872573042688?

IGNOU will conduct the December TEE 2021 exam from 20 January till 22 February 2022 in two shifts. The morning shift exam is will be held from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and the evening shift exam will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 5 pm.

The exam will have a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes such as CBCS-based bachelors, BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, and honors degree programmes among others.

Steps to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2021:

Visit IGNOU’s official website - ignou.ac.in

Click on the link - ‘December TEE 2021 application’ available on the homepage

Enter login credentials and proceed with the application

After filling the TEE December 2021 form, click on the submit button

Take a printout of the December TEE 2021 application form for further need

Earlier, IGNOU had also deferred the deadline for assignment submission for December TEE 2021 till 31 December this year.

The tentative date sheet for December TEE 2021 was released by the University in October this year on its official website. For more updates regarding the term end exams, candidates are advised to check the official website of IGNOU regularly.