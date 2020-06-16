ICSI postpones Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to 29 August, registration deadline extended till 27 July

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to 29 August. According to a notification by ICSI, the last date of registration for CSEET has been extended till 27 July. The examination was earlier scheduled to take place on 17 July.

As per a report by NDTV, this will be the first CSEET to be conducted by ICSI. The CSEET will be computer based. The examination will have questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 - (Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

To qualify in the CSEET, students will have to get 50 percent marks in total and 40 percent marks in each paper.

In February this year, ICSI released a notification mentioning that the CS Foundation programme has been replaced with CSEET.

Candidates, who have completed their Class 12, will be eligible to appear for CSEET. Those who have qualified ICAI and ICMAI final course will be exempted from qualifying CSEET.

Last week, ICSI said that all the examinations including foundation, executive, professional programmes and post membership qualification (PMQ) have been deferred.

The examinations will be conducted from 18 to 28 August. The detail time table will be released by ICSI later on the official website icsi.edu.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the next session examinations will be held in December as per the schedule. The last ICSI CS exams were held in December 2019 and the result was declared in February.