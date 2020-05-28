ICSI to start registration process of free online classes for CSEET 2020 from 1 June, exams to be held on 17 July; check here icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will provide free online classes to all students registered for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020. The registration for the classes will begin from 1 June.

During the online CSEET classes, students will be taught about all the four subjects that will be there in the examination. These include - Business Communication, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, and Economic and Business Environment.

The first CSEET will be held on 17 July 2020. The last date of registration for CSEET 2020 is 15 June.

According to a report by NDTV, CSEET is a computer-based exam and is conducted for direct admission to CS Executive programme.

Earlier, CSEET 2020 was scheduled to be held on 28 May but it got postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The ICSI was to hold the subsequent CSEET in July, November and January.

In February this year, ICSI released a notification where it mentioned that the CS Foundation programme has been replaced with CSEET.

Candidates, who have completed their Class 12, will be eligible to take CSEET. A student will be exempted from qualifying CSEET, if he/she has qualified ICAI and ICMAI final course.

To clear the CSEET, students will have to secure 50 percent marks in total and 40 percent marks in each paper.

From 18 May, the ICSI has started free online crash course for students who have enrolled for CS July 2020 examination.

The CS June 2020 exam has been postponed by a month due to the pandemic and will now take place on 6 July.