ICSI postpones June 2020 session exams for company secretaries programmes; papers to be held from 18 to 28 August

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed its June 2020 session exams of Foundation, Executive, Professional programmes. It has also deferred the Post Membership Qualification exam. These examinations will now be conducted from 18 to 28 August.

“The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after considering the prevalent situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, has decided to further postpone its June 2020 Session Examinations scheduled to be held from 6th July to 16th July, 2020,” said the ICSI.

The revised time table for the exams is available on the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI last month started a free online crash course for students who have enrolled for CS July 2020 examination. The crash course has been organised under ICSI e-VIDHYA VAHINI programme. The classes for Professional and Executive courses started from 18 May while those for the Foundation programme commenced from 10 June. All the courses will continue till 2 July. The courses are available for free and the duration for each subject is one week.

The timings are 11.30 am to 1.30 pm for the Foundation course and 8 am to 11 am for the Professional course. The online classes for the Executive course are conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In April, the ICSI — Registered Valuers Organisation launched its first digital educational course with 50 hours duration. The educational course on “Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets” was held from 18 to 20 April, and 23 to 26 April.

The ICSI — RVO has also proposed other continuous educational programmes and initiatives like invitation for development of research papers/case studies and development of multiple choice questions (MCQs) on valuation related topics.