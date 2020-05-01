ICMAI postpones foundation, intermediate and final exams for June term, decides to hold them from 20 July

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has deferred the examinations for June term in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

The foundation, intermediate and final examinations that were scheduled to be held from 11 to 18 June will now commence from 20 July.

The new schedule for the exams will be announced soon.

The ICMAI had recently also announced fee waiver for students from Kashmir region and the northeastern states.

It has waived 100 percent fees of the first 200 students and 50 percent fees of rest of the students of Kashmir region taking admissions in the CMA course.

For students of the North East, it has granted 75 percent fee waiver.

The scheme applies to students of both the region who want to take admission to foundation and intermediate courses. The fee waiver would continue to be granted till further notice.

The council said that it has taken the decision to waive fees “to promote the course widely and to actively participate in nation building mission of the government with the goal to reach the unreached".

The decision was taken at the council’s 323rd meeting held on 25 January, 6 and 7 February.

