Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 1,147 deaths, 35,043 confirmed cases in India; recovery rate at 25.4% with 8,888 patients cured

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates India confirms 35,043 COVID-19 cases with 1,147 deaths India registered a total of 35,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of deaths caused due to the novel coronavirus so far stood at 1,147. Of the total confirmed cases, 25,007 were active cases while one COVID-19 patient migrated. The recovery rate of the nation was at 25.4 percent with as many as 8888 COVID-19 patients being cured.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 27 consecutive days No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease were reported in central China's Hubei Province Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday. This marks that Hubei, the once hardest-hit Chinese province, has had no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 27 consecutive days since 4 April.

Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates Donald Trump asserts COVID-19 originated from virology lab in China's Wuhan The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday with a high degree of confidence. "Yes, I have. Yes, I have," Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he has seen anything at this point that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated. The president, however, refuses to provide any details, except for saying that investigations are on and it would be out soon. Read full article here...

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates Entry to Faridabad banned till 3 May; some exceptions allowed With a surge in COVID-19 cases, Faridabad has prohibited travel of government employees and laypersons from neighbouring states and districts. In a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, Faridabad District Commissioner Yash Pal said: "Travel of government employees and common people from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad is prohibited. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm on Wednesday." There will be no restriction on the movement of ambulances.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 33,610 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,075 deaths Amid the citizens gearing up for a staggered removal of the 40-day nationwide lockdown after 3 May, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 33,610 after 1,823 fresh positive COVID-19 patients were reported in the past 24 hours. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 67 more deaths were reported since Thursday thereby, bringing the toll to 1,075.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates Congress MLA writes to Rajasthan CM on reopening of liquor shops Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Sangod on Thursday wrote to chief minister Ashok Gehlot regarding reopening of liquor shops in the state. "When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat," said Sangod in his letter. Bharat Singh Kundanpur, Congress MLA from Sangod has written to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for opening liquor shops in the state. The letter reads, "When #coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat". pic.twitter.com/ToVPomDI1Z — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates One new COVID-19 case in Balasore dist take Odisha's overall count to 143 With one more individual testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Balasore district, the total confirmed cases in Odisha on Friday climbed to 143. The figure also includes 143 active COVID-19 cases. Balasore recorded as many as 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far. ​The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Odisha in past 24 hours stood at 2437.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates In Photos: Social distancing rules flouted at Ghazipur wholesale fruit, vegetable markets Delhi: Social distancing norms flouted at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CXGA6Dg41L — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates J-K administration announces Rs 350 cr COVID-19 relief package The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a Rs 350-crore package to mitigate hardships of people, particularly labourers and the destitute, during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The administrative council, in its latest meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, has approved the relief package for various categories of people, Principal Secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring and Information Rohit Kansal said. "We are conscious of the fact that the lockdown has led to hardships to a number of people. The UT administration under the directions of the LG has been implementing a number of welfare measures for labourers, workers, the destitute, etc," he said.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: India registered a total of 35,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the latest data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of deaths caused due to the novel coronavirus so far stood at 1,147.

Of the total confirmed cases, 25,007 were active cases while one COVID-19 patient migrated. The recovery rate of the nation was at 25.4 percent with as many as 8888 COVID-19 patients being cured.

With one more individual testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Balasore district, the total confirmed cases in Odisha on Friday climbed to 143. The figure also includes 143 active COVID-19 cases.

Balasore recorded as many as 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far. ​The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Odisha in past 24 hours stood at 2437.

The number of coronavirus toll in India crossed 1,000 on Thursday after 67 new deaths were reported, and cases rose to 33,610 with 1,823 new infections in a day. State governments also began preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers and students reach their homes from different parts of the country, where they have been stranded for over a month due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

As people waited for further clarity on the government's next move on the nationwide lockdown, whose second phase ends this Sunday, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said India should open up up its economy in a measured way soon to save jobs and estimated that Rs 65,000 crore would need to be spent to support the poor amid the crisis.

Interacting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through video conferencing, Rajan said it is "all too easy to have a lockdown forever", but that is not sustainable for the economy and India does not have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place since 25 March. Initially, it was announced for 21 days till 14 April, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi later extended it till 3 May, as a measure to contain the coronovirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the Union health ministy's daily briefing on Thursday, officials said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to nearly 25.2 percent, from about 13 percent a fortnight ago.

The ministry's evening update said that 1,075 people have died due to COVID-19 so far across the country after 67 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening.

However, a PTI tally of the toll reported by various states and union territories, as of 8.30 pm, showed at least 1,137 people have lost their lives while close to 34,500 people have been infected so far.

At the press briefing, Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that the current fatality rate among detected is 3.2 percent, with 65 percent being men and 35 percent women.

"If we divide it on the basis of age, then 14 percent fatality has been seen in those aged below 45 years, 34.8 percent between 45-60 years and 51.2 percent in those above 60 years," he said.

Agarwal further said that the recovery rate for COVID-19 has improved from 13.06 percent to over 25 percent in the past 14 days. He added that the doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed.

Additionally, he said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was found to be between 11-20 days in Delhi (11.3), Uttar Pradesh (12), Jammu and Kashmir (12.2), Odisha (13), Rajasthan (17.8), Tamil Nadu (19.1) and Punjab (19.5).

A doubling rate of between 20-40 days was seen in Karnataka (21.6), Ladakh (24.2), Haryana (24.4), Uttarakhand (30.3) and Kerala (37.5), Agarwal said.

A doubling rate of over 40 days was noted in Assam (59), Telangana (70.8), Chhattisgarh (89.7) and Himachal Pradesh (191.6), he added.

Speaking about testing being scaled up, Agarwal said starting with one single laboratory, the RT-PCR tests are now available in 292 government and 97 private facilities across the country.

"On Wednesday, 58,686 tests were performed and if you see the average number of tests performed each day in the last five days, it comes to 49,800 tests. It is important to understand that whatever capacity is needed, we have progressively increased it," he said.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 10,000-mark, Gujarat reports 313 new patients

Maharashtra alone saw its tally crossing 10,000 with 583 new cases during the day, while 27 more people died. The state tops the nationwide tally with a total 10,498 confirmed cases and 459 deaths so far. Mumbai alone now accounts for 6,874 confirmed cases and 290 deaths.

Gujarat also saw its tally of confirmed cases rising by 313 to 4,395, while 17 more people died on Thursday to take the state's death toll to 214. Ahmedabad reported more than 3,000 cases and 149 deaths.

Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal also reported new cases.

There are more than 24,000 active patients across the country, while more than 8,300 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is doing better compared to other countries on all parameters in its fight against COVID-19 and should be able to win this decisive war in the coming few weeks.

About 60,000 foreign nationals from 72 countries have also been evacuated from India, while the issue of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad is also under discussion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

States take steps to facilitate movement of stranded people

Several states, in the meantime, announced steps they were taking for facilitating the movement of migrant workers and students, stranded in various cities due to the lockdown, to help them reach their respective native places, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines announced on Wednesday. Some states have already brought back some migrant workers from other places.

The Madhya Pradesh government said it has brought back over 20,000 migrant labourers, who were stranded in other states due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ready quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens as the state readied for the return of migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country.

Maharashtra issued a notification designating all the district collectors as the nodal authority for the movement of stranded people into or outside the state and also within the state, while the Gujarat government appointed 16 bureaucrats as nodal officers to facilitate the movement of such people across borders.

The Kerala government renewed its demand for special non-stop trains to transport those who are keen to leave for their respective states. There are 3.60 lakh workers in over 20,000 camps in the state and majority of them, hailing from West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, wanted to return home.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also urged the prime minister to arrange special trains for transportation of migrant workers, while he directed all deputy commissioners to prepare data of migrant labourers stranded in the state due to the lockdown.

As per the MHA order, buses will be used for transporting those stranded, and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms on seating. A senior official said all states and UTs will have to "strictly follow" these guidelines.

While the movement of trucks is already allowed for transportation of goods during the lockdown, the MHA separately clarified that no separate passes are required for their inter-state movement, including for those carrying goods or returning after delivery, and licence of the driver is enough.

There have been reports that movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist upon separate passes at inter-state borders in different parts of the country.

Over 30 million Americans file for unemployment benefits

Bleak new figures on Thursday underscored the worldwide economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has climbed past a staggering 30 million, while Europe’s economies are in an epic slide, AP reported.

The statistics are likely to turn up the pressure on politicians to ease the lockdowns that have closed factories and other businesses.

In the US, the government reported that 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for jobless benefits last week, raising the total to about 30.3 million in the six weeks since the outbreak took hold. The layoffs amount to 1 in 6 American workers and encompass more people than the entire population of Texas.

Some economists say that when the US unemployment rate for April comes out next week, it could be as high as 20 percent — a figure not seen since the Depression of the 1930s, when joblessness peaked at 25 percent.

The virus has killed over 2,20,000 people worldwide, including more than 61,000 in the US, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed infections globally topped 3.2 million, with 1 million of them in the US, but the true numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 09:00:45 IST

