Coronavirus Outbreak: ICMAI announces 100% fee waiver for first 200 students from Kashmir, 75% for those from the North East
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced fee waiver for students from Kashmir and the North Eastern states.
The ICMAI, in a notification, said it “has granted 100% fees waiver for the first 200 students and 50% fees waiver for the rest of the students of Kashmir taking admissions in the CMA course.”
The decision has been taken to promote the course widely and “to actively participate in the nation building mission of the Government with the goal to reach the unreached.”
In case of students of North Eastern states, the council has waived 75 percent fees. North Eastern region comprises eight states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
This scheme is applicable for foundation and intermediate courses for both the regions. ICMAI has said that the fee waiver would continue till further notice.
Earlier this month, the council had advised some students and non-members, who were using the prefix ‘CMA’ with their names, against doing it. ICMAI said only an Associate Members (ACMA) and Fellow Members (FCMA) of the Institute can use the prefix (CMA).
It has also asked it students and members not to post any message that may have communal, racial or political implications on social media.
The council has offered its voluntary services to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) with regard to the costing of the coronavirus tests to be carried out by the government or private pathological laboratories.
Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 14:12:22 IST
