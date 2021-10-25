ICAR AIEEA 2021: Results for UG, PG and PhD exams released by NTA; check direct link here

Candidates who gave the exams can check their scorecard and also download it from the official website of NTA ICAR

The results for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and Doctorate (PhD) programs have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who gave the exams can check their scorecard and also download it from the official website of NTA ICAR at https://icar.nta.ac.in/.

Steps to view the ICAR 2021 scorecard -

- Candidates should visit the official website of NTA ICAR at https://icar.nta.ac.in/

- Click on link that reads ‘AIEEA – UG, PG, PhD 2021 scorecard’ on the main page

- Enter the requisite details such as the application number and date of birth

- The ICAR 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

- View the ICAR 2021 results and download a copy for future use.

Candidates can also check the scorecard for ICAR AIEEA-UG program through direct link - https://icar.nta.ac.in/icarscorecard2021/logintypes.aspx

A direct link to check the scorecard for ICAR AIEE PG is - https://icar.nta.ac.in/icarscorecard2021/logintypespg.aspx

A direct link to check the scorecard for ICAR AICE – JRF/SRF (PhD) is - https://icar.nta.ac.in/icarscorecard2021/logintypesphd.aspx

The ICAR AIEEA 2021 exams were computer-based tests and consisted of a paper pattern of multiple choice questions (MCQs)

The ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 was conducted on 7,8 and 9 September this year for admission to 15 percent seats in Bachelors Programs in Agriculture and Allied Sciences. It also awards candidates with a National Talent Scholarship in Agriculture and Allied Science Subjects.

The ICAR AIEEA PG exam 2021 was held on 17 September for admission to 25 percent seats in Master Degree Program in Agricultural universities and also awards the ICAR-PG Scholarship.

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF PhD was conducted for admission to 25 percent seats in accredited Doctoral degree programs of universities under ICAR-AU system. It also awards ICAR-JRF/SRF PhD in Agriculture and allied sciences.

According to the official website, ICAR coordinates the guiding and managing of research and education in agriculture throughout the country. The National Agricultural Research and Education and Extension System (NAREES) gives admission to about 28,000 students at the UG level and over 17,500 students at the PG level and PhD levels every year in various disciplines of Agriculture and Allied Sciences.