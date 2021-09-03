ICAR AIEEA UG 2021: Admit cards released; download them at icar.nta.ac.in
The ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on 7, 8, and 9 September
The admit cards for the All India Entrance Examination for Undergraduate (ICAR AIEEA UG) courses have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates, who have registered themselves for the exam, can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website http://icar.nta.ac.in/.
As per the latest schedule, the ICAR AIEEA UG 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, and 9 September.
“Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions contained therein carefully. Candidates are advised to check thoroughly the subjects opted, address/location of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully,” the official notice reads.
Check steps to download ICAR AIEEA UG admit card below:
Step 1: Go to the official website - http://icar.nta.ac.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021 link that is available on the home page
Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit
Step 4: After providing all details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check the ICAR AIEEA 2021 hall ticket properly and then download it. Keep a hard copy for further reference and use
Step 6: Or check direct link to download hall ticket
The hall ticket for the examination includes a photograph of the candidate, exam date and other necessary details. Applicants should note that the exam will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). This year, it will be taken up in a computer-based mode across India in 178 cities.
After the examination and release of the answer key, NTA will begin the counselling sessions for those who clear the exam and make it through the merit list.
