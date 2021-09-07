The National Talent Scholarship (NTS) and ICAR PG Scholarship are awarded to selected candidates through this exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Postgraduate courses (ICAR AIEEA PG) 2021 today, 7 September. Candidates can visit the official website https://icar.nta.ac.in/ to download them.

Steps to download the ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 hall ticket:

Go to the official website https://icar.nta.ac.in/

Click on the link for ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2021 that is given on the homepage

Enter the required details to log in and click on submit

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Check the details on the admit card and download a copy for the future

The ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 will be held on 17 September across 89 centres in the country. The examination is held for admission into different disciplines of agriculture, forestry, horticulture, veterinary, agricultural engineering, community science, fisheries, animal sciences, dairy science and other allied sciences.

The National Talent Scholarship (NTS) and ICAR PG Scholarship will be awarded to selected candidates through this exam.

The tentative date of result declaration has not yet been announced by the NTA. The schedule for online counselling will be announced after the result declaration.

The two-hour examination will be computer-based mode. There will be 120 multiple choice questions, with each question carrying four marks. An incorrect response will lead to negative marking of one mark. The medium of answering the paper is English only.

Candidates are not permitted to carry any pencil boxes, paper, stationery, purses, handbags or eatables into the exam centres. Electronic gadgets are also not allowed into the exam hall.

The ICAR AIEEA PG is conducted for admission into 25 percent of postgraduate seats in Agriculture Universities. Admissions to 100 percent seats of the ICAR Deemed Universities (DUs) are also conducted through this exam.