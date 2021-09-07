ICAR AIEEA PG 2021: Admit cards to be out today; download them at icar.nta.ac.in
The National Talent Scholarship (NTS) and ICAR PG Scholarship are awarded to selected candidates through this exam
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Postgraduate courses (ICAR AIEEA PG) 2021 today, 7 September. Candidates can visit the official website https://icar.nta.ac.in/ to download them.
Steps to download the ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 hall ticket:
- Go to the official website https://icar.nta.ac.in/
- Click on the link for ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2021 that is given on the homepage
- Enter the required details to log in and click on submit
- The hall ticket will appear on the screen
- Check the details on the admit card and download a copy for the future
The ICAR AIEEA PG 2021 will be held on 17 September across 89 centres in the country. The examination is held for admission into different disciplines of agriculture, forestry, horticulture, veterinary, agricultural engineering, community science, fisheries, animal sciences, dairy science and other allied sciences.
The National Talent Scholarship (NTS) and ICAR PG Scholarship will be awarded to selected candidates through this exam.
The tentative date of result declaration has not yet been announced by the NTA. The schedule for online counselling will be announced after the result declaration.
The two-hour examination will be computer-based mode. There will be 120 multiple choice questions, with each question carrying four marks. An incorrect response will lead to negative marking of one mark. The medium of answering the paper is English only.
Candidates are not permitted to carry any pencil boxes, paper, stationery, purses, handbags or eatables into the exam centres. Electronic gadgets are also not allowed into the exam hall.
The ICAR AIEEA PG is conducted for admission into 25 percent of postgraduate seats in Agriculture Universities. Admissions to 100 percent seats of the ICAR Deemed Universities (DUs) are also conducted through this exam.
also read
BHU Entrance Test 2021: Registrations to close today; check direct link here
Candidates must note that the last date for online fee payment is 7 September
NEET UG 2021: Admit cards released; download them at neet.nta.nic.in
Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year that will be held on 12 September
JIPMAT 2021 results declared by NTA at jipmat.nta.ac.in; check direct link here
The JIPMAT 2021 was conducted on 10 August for admissions into the integrated management programme in the IIMs Jammu and Bodh Gaya. The paper was held at over 70 exam centres across 51 cities