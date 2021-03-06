ICAI CA Foundation course exam dates announced; check schedule on www.icai.org

The application process for ICAI CA Foundation course will commence on 20 April and the examinations will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation examination on its official website, icai.org. The examinations will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June. The application process for ICAI CA Foundation course will commence on 20 April. Candidates will be able to submit their applications by 4 May.

For candidates appearing for the exams at centres in India, the registration fee is Rs 1,500. Candidates registering from Kathmandu (Nepal) centre will pay an application fee of Rs 2200, while candidates appearing in the overseas centres need to pay US $325, reported NDTV.

In case a candidate fails to submit the application form on time then s/he will have to pay late fee. For India and Kathmandu centres, the late fee is Rs. 600. While the overseas centres will charge US$10 as a late fee, the report added.

Candidates can make the payment online via debit card/credit card/UPI/Net Banking.

For Paper 1 and Paper 2, candidates will get 15 mins reading time. The exams will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. While Paper 3 and Paper 4 will begin at 2 pm and continue till 4 pm. Candidates must note that there is no additional reading time for these papers.

Previously, ICAI had announced the schedule of Intermediate and Final examinations. Intermediate examinations will commence on May 22, and the Final examinations will be conducted from May 21.

According to India Today, Intermediate and final course candidates will have a choice to answer the examinations in Hindi or English except for the post-qualification programmes. Only English options will be available in Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical exams and International Taxation Assessment Test (INTTAT).