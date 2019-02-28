You are here:
IAF pilot Abhinandan to be released, announces Imran Khan; #WelcomeBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter

India FP Staff Feb 28, 2019 19:35:43 IST

An announcement by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday evening regarding the release of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the neighbouring country’s army, brought relief to Indians.

The IAF pilot was captured on Wednesday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in an aerial combat with a Pakistani fighter jet. Soon, videos surfaced showing him in the custody of the Pakistani army.

After Imran Khan's announcement of releasing the IAF officer in a "gesture of peace", #WelcomeBackAbhinandan began to trend on Twitter on Friday.

Many hailed the announcement and hoped it results in de-escalation of crisis between the two countries. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh told ANI, "I'm very happy. I had demanded his release earlier too. This is going to be a step towards goodwill and I hope this will be lasting." 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the people of the country are anxiously waiting for the safe return of Abhinandan, who currently is in Pakistan custody . "Along with his family members and all our countrymen, we are anxiously waiting for the safe return of our pilot #Abhinandhan," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Abhinandan had taken part in the retaliatory measures carried out by the IAF after Pakistan fighter jets violated the Indian air space on Wednesday. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan and cross-border shelling is also being reported since India carried out precision air strikes in the neighbouring country's Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad, decimating Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) "biggest training camp" and eliminating over 300 terrorists.

India carried out these strikes after the 14 February Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel.

