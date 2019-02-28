IAF pilot Abhinandan to be released, announces Imran Khan; #WelcomeBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter

An announcement by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday evening regarding the release of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the neighbouring country’s army, brought relief to Indians.

The IAF pilot was captured on Wednesday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in an aerial combat with a Pakistani fighter jet. Soon, videos surfaced showing him in the custody of the Pakistani army.

After Imran Khan's announcement of releasing the IAF officer in a "gesture of peace", #WelcomeBackAbhinandan began to trend on Twitter on Friday.

As an Air warrior, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman served the nation by defending it with total disregard to his personal safety. As a nation we pray for his continuous well being and early return. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 27, 2019

I pray and hope brave son of India Wing Commander Abhinandan will be reunited with his family tomorrow. The country is proud of his courage. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2019

Really happy to know Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be back home tomorrow. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 28, 2019

🇮🇳💪😇...Indian IAF Fighter Pilot #Abhinandan held captive comes back home tom. 🙏 for India’s firm stand and international glare. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 28, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to be released tomorrow. जय हो!!#BringBackAbhinandan — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) February 28, 2019

Many hailed the announcement and hoped it results in de-escalation of crisis between the two countries. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh told ANI, "I'm very happy. I had demanded his release earlier too. This is going to be a step towards goodwill and I hope this will be lasting."

Pak PM has exhibited real statesmanship today. It is time for our political leadership to step up & take measures to de escalate the current situation. People of J&K are living under unimaginable duress. How much longer will we suffer for? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 28, 2019

@ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself... your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices...

I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2019

Great news from Pakistan on the release of Wing Commander #Abhinandan. We eagerly wait for our son to return home. #Peace — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) February 28, 2019

"Indian Airforce Pilot Abhinandan will be freed tomorrow as a gesture of peace" Announced by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in the National Assembly. #PakistanZindabad #SayNoToWar — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 28, 2019

Great News- @ImranKhanPTI says the Indian Pilot #AbhiNandan will be released tomorrow as a “goodwill gesture” 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 28, 2019

I am so uplifted by the compassionate and mature Pakistani response today and over the past few days. I have long been a critic but today the government’s move can only be commended by anyone, Indian or Pakistani, who is a true believer in peace. — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 28, 2019

Yes. The churlishness I see on some media channels will not work for our good and it jeopardises #Abhinandan. How stupid can we get. Immature small minds. https://t.co/stImgTYoOD — Nirupama Menon Rao, निरुपमा राउ, بینظیر (@NMenonRao) February 28, 2019

Good move by Pakistan to release Wing Commander Abhinandan. 👍👍 — Nirupama Subramanian (@tallstories) February 28, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the people of the country are anxiously waiting for the safe return of Abhinandan, who currently is in Pakistan custody . "Along with his family members and all our countrymen, we are anxiously waiting for the safe return of our pilot #Abhinandhan," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Along with his family members and all our countrymen, we are anxiously waiting for the safe return of our pilot #Abhinandhan — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 28, 2019

Abhinandan had taken part in the retaliatory measures carried out by the IAF after Pakistan fighter jets violated the Indian air space on Wednesday. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan and cross-border shelling is also being reported since India carried out precision air strikes in the neighbouring country's Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad, decimating Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) "biggest training camp" and eliminating over 300 terrorists.

India carried out these strikes after the 14 February Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel.

