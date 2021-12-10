IAF Helicopter Crash: Brigadier LS Lidder laid to rest with full military honours

Brigadier H S Lidder was defence assistant to the CDS since January 2021 and was approved for Major General rank before the horrible IAF helicopter crash

The nation bid farewell to Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who passed away in the ill-fated IAF helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others.

Brigadier Lidder, who is a second generation Army officer, was laid to rest with full military honours at the Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

Brig Lidder, fondly known as 'Tony' is survived by his wife and daughter.

Before the funeral, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana chief minister M L Khattar on Friday laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Brigadier L S Lidder.

Lidder’s mortal remains were brought to Palam from Sulur near Coimbatore on Thursday night along with the bodies of the other deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs – Army, Navy and Air Force — paid tribute to Lidder at Palam where his family were also present.

Tributes poured in from all over for Brigadier Lidder and his service. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted, “We trained together at #NDA. We fought terrorists together in #Kashmir. In the loss of Brig LS Lidder, SM, VSM today, India has lost one of its brightest & bravest officers & I have lost a friend. A decorated soldier, caring husband & doting father, you will be missed, Tony."

Born on 26 June 1969, Brigadier Lidder was defence assistant to the CDS since January 2021.

He was commissioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) in December 1990 and commanded a battalion of the JAKRIF in Congo as UN peacekeeping force. He also commanded a brigade on India's northern borders.

He served as director at the Military Operations Directorate and also as defence assistant at Kazakhstan.

Approved for the Major General rank, he was due to take over a division.

