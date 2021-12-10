Gen Bipin Rawat's Funeral Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath likely to visit Wg Cdr Chauhan's residence in Agra

Gen Bipin Rawat's Funeral Live Updates: PM Modi and other officials condoled with bereaved families at Palam airport after the bodies of the 13 were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore on Thursday
Gen Bipin Rawat's Funeral Live Updates | According to News18 UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to pay last respects to Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, pilot of ill-fated IAF chopper, at his residence in Agra.
Union home minister Amit Shah paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat at his residence on 3 Kamraj Marg.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to Brig LS Lidder at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in paying tributes to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brigadier LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft.
The 13 bodies were flown back to Delhi's Palam airport from Sulur near Coimbatore on a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft.
Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were at Delhi's Palam Air Force base to pay their final respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and those who died in the crash.
Also present were the Chiefs of Staff of the Air Force, Navy and Army.
In a Twitter post later, Prime Minister Modi said he had paid his respects to the departed: “India will never forget their rich contribution.”
Although the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the deaths of 13 people in the helicopter crash on Wednesday afternoon, only three bodies have been identified so far — those of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier Lidder.
Army officials have said the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites.
The Army said “positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now… and their mortal remains will be released to the next of kin, for final religious rites as desired by respective families”.
The process for the “positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing” and they will be “kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles daughters of Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed forces Bipin Rawat during a homage ceremony to the victims of the helicopter crash at Palam airport. AP
As per information available, Brigadier Lidder's funeral has been scheduled for 9 am.
Meanwhile, the bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their Delhi home for family, friends, and the public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12.30 pm for the general public to pay their final respects.
News agency PTI reported that from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, military personnel will be able to pay respects to the general and his wife.
The final journey of General Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to begin around 2 pm and his funeral is scheduled for 4 pm, according to the news agency.
Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made an announcement in Parliament that a tri-service inquiry has begun into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others.
Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that the inquiry, which has been set up to ascertain the cause of the accident of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, will be headed Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.
Both houses of Parliament observed two minutes' silence for Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in the crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Relatives of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who lost his life along with others in a helicopter crash a day earlier, mourn during a tribute ceremony at Palam Air Force station. AFP
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Parliament, also said that IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, is on life support.
Undergoing treatment at Military Hospital at Wellington, he was shifted to a military hospital in Bengaluru later on Thursday.
Tributes continue to pour in from across the world
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck on Thursday offered prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulka and 11 others killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.
Officials said Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the King's father also offered prayers for those killed in the crash on Wednesday.
"The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo have sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India," said an official.
Gen Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin too mourned the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
"My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife and colleagues who perished in the tragic accident," Blinken said.
"We'll remember Gen Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the US-India defence relationship, he said.
Defence Secretary Austin said: "General Rawat left an indelible mark on the course of the US-India defence partnership and was at the center of the Indian Armed Forces' transformation into a more jointly integrated warfighting organisation."
Austin said that he had the privilege of meeting with him earlier this year and viewed him as a valued partner and friend of the United States.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama also mourned the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others.
"I pray for the General and his companions and offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of the families of all those who perished in this unfortunate accident.
"I salute General Rawat's long-standing contribution in the service of the nation," the spiritual leader said in a statement.
With inputs from agencies
