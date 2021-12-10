Gen Bipin Rawat's Funeral Live Updates: Yogi Adityanath likely to visit Wg Cdr Chauhan's residence in Agra

Gen Bipin Rawat's Funeral Live Updates: PM Modi and other officials condoled with bereaved families at Palam airport after the bodies of the 13 were flown from Sulur near Coimbatore on Thursday

According to News18, there was no distress call from the pilot before it crashed. The pilot had radioed the Sulur ATC and communicated that he had begun the descent to land at Wellington Helipad. This was 7-8 min before landing.

Union home minister Amit Shah will pay his last respect at the Rawat residence around 10 am

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to Brig LS Lidder at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi

Brig LS Lidder was awarded the Scudders Medal during his Staff Course at DSSC Wellington. He was the topper of Junior Command and Senior Command Courses at Army War College and also a topper of Infantry Mortar Course. He had won the Silver Gun award at SODE Course and topped the D and M ( Driving and Maintenance) Course. Brig Lidder did another Junior Command Course in Bangladesh. He was also the Instructor (Squadron Commander) at National Defence Academy, Pune.

The mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence at 3 Kamraj Road.

Union home minister Amit Shah paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat at his residence on 3 Kamraj Marg.

In a statement, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne, his staff and all members of the Armed Forces convey their heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces General Bipin Rawat and Mrs Madhulika Rawat.

According to News18 UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to pay last respects to Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, pilot of the ill-fated IAF chopper, at his residence in Agra.

"His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories," tweets Union home minister Amit Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who passed away in an IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Jf14uoUyMe

Delhi: Brig LS Lidder laid to final rest with full military honours. The officer lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/u0ybylFOTC

With a heavy heart paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat Ji and Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji. Gen Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories. pic.twitter.com/RvlXP8L1tg

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to Brig LS Lidder at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in paying tributes to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brigadier LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft.

The 13 bodies were flown back to Delhi's Palam airport from Sulur near Coimbatore on a C130-J Super Hercules aircraft.

Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were at Delhi's Palam Air Force base to pay their final respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and those who died in the crash.

Also present were the Chiefs of Staff of the Air Force, Navy and Army.

In a Twitter post later, Prime Minister Modi said he had paid his respects to the departed: “India will never forget their rich contribution.”

Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution. pic.twitter.com/LAq83VfoBf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Although the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the deaths of 13 people in the helicopter crash on Wednesday afternoon, only three bodies have been identified so far — those of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier Lidder.

Army officials have said the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites.

The Army said “positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now… and their mortal remains will be released to the next of kin, for final religious rites as desired by respective families”.

The process for the “positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing” and they will be “kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities”.

As per information available, Brigadier Lidder's funeral has been scheduled for 9 am.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their Delhi home for family, friends, and the public to pay their final respects from 11 am to 12.30 pm for the general public to pay their final respects.

News agency PTI reported that from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, military personnel will be able to pay respects to the general and his wife.

The final journey of General Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to begin around 2 pm and his funeral is scheduled for 4 pm, according to the news agency.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made an announcement in Parliament that a tri-service inquiry has begun into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that the inquiry, which has been set up to ascertain the cause of the accident of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, will be headed Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal Manavendra Singh.

Both houses of Parliament observed two minutes' silence for Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in the crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Parliament, also said that IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, is on life support.

Undergoing treatment at Military Hospital at Wellington, he was shifted to a military hospital in Bengaluru later on Thursday.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the world

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck on Thursday offered prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulka and 11 others killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Officials said Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the King's father also offered prayers for those killed in the crash on Wednesday.

"The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo have sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India," said an official.

Gen Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin too mourned the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

"My deep condolences on the deaths of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife and colleagues who perished in the tragic accident," Blinken said.

"We'll remember Gen Rawat as an exceptional leader who served his country and contributed to the US-India defence relationship, he said.

Defence Secretary Austin said: "General Rawat left an indelible mark on the course of the US-India defence partnership and was at the center of the Indian Armed Forces' transformation into a more jointly integrated warfighting organisation."

Austin said that he had the privilege of meeting with him earlier this year and viewed him as a valued partner and friend of the United States.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama also mourned the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others.

"I pray for the General and his companions and offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of the families of all those who perished in this unfortunate accident.

"I salute General Rawat's long-standing contribution in the service of the nation," the spiritual leader said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies

