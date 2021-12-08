IAF copter crash: All you need to know about Mi-17V5 helicopter that went down in Tamil Nadu

The Mi-17V5 is one of the world’s most advanced transport helicopters. It can be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions

An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said, as four people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility owing to foggy conditions.

However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH copter that took off from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.

Here's everything you need to know about the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that went down:

As per the website Airforce Technology, the Mi-17V5 (domestic designation Mi-8MTV-5) is a military transport variant in the Mi-8/17 family of helicopters.

It is produced by Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters.

It is one of the world’s most advanced transport helicopters. It can be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions, as per the website.

The helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 13,000kg. It can transport either 36 armed soldiers internally or 4,500kg of load on a sling.

As per NDTV, the Mi series copters are the workhorse of the Indian Air Force. They are used in high-altitude operations and ferry VIPs, including the prime minister.

The Mi-17V-5 has a maximum speed of 250km/h, and a standard range of 580km, which can be extended to 1,065km when fitted with two auxiliary fuel tanks. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 6,000 metres.

Mi-17V-5 is armed with Shturm-V missiles, S-8 rockets, a 23mm machine gun, PKT machine guns, and AKM sub-machine guns. It features eight firing posts for aiming the weapons.

The Mi-17 variants have operated in various types of terrain, including Siachen Glacier, and in UN missions.

The choppers were formally inducted into the IAF in 2012 under then defence minister AK Antony.

