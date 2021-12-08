Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Four dead after chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Ooty; probe ordered

15:37 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

All injured in chopper crash evacuated from spot

According to official sources all the injured people on board the IAF chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been evacuated from the spot, reported PTI.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is under way. Singh has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash