Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Four dead after chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Ooty; probe ordered

Army Helicopter Crash Today with Bipin Rawat News Updates: Army chopper has crashed in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu with CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor, a spot between Coimbatore and Sulur

FP Staff December 08, 2021 15:06:12 IST
15:46 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Five  of 14 people onboard in IAF chopper dead

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site. Five people have died and two have survived. The injured have been taken to a hospital.
15:37 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

All injured in chopper crash evacuated from spot

According to official sources all the injured people on board the IAF chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu have been evacuated from the spot, reported PTI. 

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is under way. Singh has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash
15:25 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

MK Stalin to leave for Coimbatore at 5 pm 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to leave for Coimbatore from Chennai Airport on Wednesday and then move to Nilgiris, following the incident of military chopper crash between Coimbatore and Sulur.
15:09 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Rajnath Singh to brief Parliament on army chopper crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the Parliament on the crash of an army chopper in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The chopper had CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff members on board.
14:53 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Four dead after chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Ooty

An army helicopter carrying senior defence officials has crashed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu killing at least four on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was also on board.

The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington. Fourteen personnel including senior officials, were on board. 
14:35 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Rahul Gandhi, Raghav Chadha react to Rawat helicopter crash

Rahul Gandhi hopes for CDS General Bipin Rawat's safety. He writes on Twitter, "Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for a speedy recovery."

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha too reacted to the crash. He wrote on the social messaging app: "Deeply saddened to learn about the crash of chopper ferrying our CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife. Praying for everyone's safety."

Arunachal Pradesh's chief minister Pema Khandu wrote, "Praying for the well-being and safety of CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji, his family and senior Army officials who were on-board on an Army helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu."
14:33 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

What was CDS Bipin Rawat doing on the helicopter?

According to media reports, CDS General Bipin Rawat was to give a lecture at 2:45 pm in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.
14:33 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Watch | Latest visuals from the spot, rescue ops underway
14:25 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Defence Minister Rajnath briefs PM Modi on helicopter crash

Reports state that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat which crashed in Tamil Nadu.
14:24 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan react to helicopter crash

Shortly after receiving information about the helicopter crash, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter, saying he was shocked and praying for the safety of those on board. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too tweeted on the crash. 
14:18 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Two bodies found so far, say reports

As per multiple reports, unnamed sources have revealed that two bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.
14:01 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

Crash took place in Nilgiris

Reports state that the crash took place in the Nilgiris. ANI news agency quoting sources reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
14:00 (ist)

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates

IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

An Army chopper carrying senior defence officers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources. The crash took place in the Nilgiris, according to reports. Some injured people have been taken to hospital.

Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates: An army helicopter carrying senior defence officials has crashed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu killing at least four on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was also on board.

An Indian Army chopper carrying senior defence officers has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources.

Reports state that the crash took place in the Nilgiris. ANI news agency quoting sources reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Officials said that search and rescue operations are on.

Reports added that the helicopter crashed landed after a technical engine failure.

Sources have revealed that two bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.

DD News, meanwhile, reported that three people have been rescued from the crash and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: December 08, 2021 15:06:49 IST

