Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Four dead after chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Ooty; probe ordered

Army Helicopter Crash Today with Bipin Rawat News Updates: Army chopper has crashed in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu with CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and family members on board the Mi-series chopper, which crashed in Coonoor, a spot between Coimbatore and Sulur
Army Helicopter Crash with Bipin Rawat LATEST Updates: An army helicopter carrying senior defence officials has crashed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu killing at least four on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was also on board.
An Indian Army chopper carrying senior defence officers has crashed at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI has said quoting sources.
Reports state that the crash took place in the Nilgiris. ANI news agency quoting sources reported that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
Officials said that search and rescue operations are on.
Reports added that the helicopter crashed landed after a technical engine failure.
Sources have revealed that two bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, identities haven't yet been revealed.
DD News, meanwhile, reported that three people have been rescued from the crash and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.
