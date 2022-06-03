Hyderabad gang-rape: 1 arrested, 3 of the 5 accused minors

A 17-year-old girl, who went to a party, was gang-raped allegedly by schoolboys inside a Mercedes in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last Saturday. Some of the accused come from influential political families, say reports

One person has been identified in the gang-rape case of a 17-year-old girl inside a car in Hyderabad. Five, who have been accused of the crime have been identified, the police said. Three of them are minors, according to a report on NDTV.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Hyderabad.

Earlier they had only confirmed the involvement of an MLA's son, according to a report by India Today. However, the MLA's family claimed that the accused got down from the car and was seated in a cafe when the alleged crime took place, according to the report.

The MLA's family also claimed that the boy was later picked up by one of his brothers from the cafe and the police have collected the CCTV footage and are verifying the claims.

The case

A 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad who went to a party was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys inside a Mercedes car last Saturday, according to reports.

According to the complainant, on 28 May, Saturday, the 17-year-old minor girl went to a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills which was hosted by her friends. "At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," reads the girl's father's complaint.

Initially, a case was booked under Section 354 of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused involved in the incident. But after the new facts emerged police altered the case and added section 376 (gang rape) of the IPC to it. The 17-year-old girl was sent for medical examination.

'We provide security inside the premises'

Sai Kiran, the manager of Insomnia Pub, where the party was held said, "We provide security inside the premises, nothing can happen inside. The incident occurred after they made her (the girl) sit in their car outside."

Speaking about the incident, Kiran said the pub was booked by a person Ishaan and had invited 150 people for food and mocktails, as they had recently finished their exams. "They had finished their exams and booked our place for 150 people only for food and mocktails — zero liquor. We completely seized our liquor and only then allowed the people inside," said Sai Kiran.

"Later 30 more people arrived and we provided security from our end. We also tested the alcohol level of the guests who enter the premises. We did not allow cigarettes either," he said.

Survivor not in a position to identify accused

A case was lodged by the Hyderabad police on Friday against five minors for allegedly raping the minor on 28 May at the Jubilee Hills Police Station area.

"The police have registered a case under section 354, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and section 9 r/w 10 of POCSO Act," said Joel Davi, DCP West Zone.

"The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis told ANI over the phone. “She is not in a position to identify the accused," he added.

Political storm

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has requested the state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, DGP and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take immediate and stern action into the case and not to "spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations".

Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 3, 2022

Mahmood Ali replied "strong action will be taken against all the offenders, irrespective of their background".

Sure @KTRTRS sir. It is a ghastly incident. Strong action will be taken against all the offenders, irrespective of their background. @TelanganaDGP & @CPHydCity have already been directed to make out efforts & arrest all the accused at the earliest & take strong action as per law. https://t.co/6I7XbCPiUy — Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalitrs) June 3, 2022

TRS leader K Kavitha said, "In the sad and shameful incident where a minor was raped, we stand by the family. I am confident Telangana Police will get to the bottom of it. We have a track record of zero tolerance when it comes to women’s safety."

Meanwhile the BJP Telangana members held a protest at the Jubilee Hills police station.

#WATCH | BJP Telangana members protest at Jubliee Hills PS, Hyderabad over Jubliee Hills rape case Security forces were deployed at the protest site. A case was registered against 5 minors for allegedly raping a minor girl on May 28. pic.twitter.com/gbPvsbzNNW — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

The BJP has claimed that three of the five boys involved in the sexual assault incident are sons of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA, a chairman of a minority board and a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader.

Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Friday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has failed to take action against the accused. He claimed that no action was taken even after knowing that the accused came from families associated with the TRS and AIMIM.

