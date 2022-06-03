Hyderabad teen gang-raped in car after returning from party; all five accused are minors

An MLA's son is believed to be part of the group, but the police say he may not have been involved in the gang rape

A 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad who went to a party was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys inside a Mercedes car last Saturday, according to a report by NDTV.

#Breaking | #Hyderabad Rape Horror: Father of the teen, in the FIR said: My daughter is in deep shock and is unable to disclose all the details. The guys inflicted injuries to her neck.@BrindaAdige, Activist shares her views.@swastikadas95 shares details with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/oQIDgP5Qbh — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 3, 2022

The accused are Class XI and XII students and allegedly belong to "politically influential" families. An MLA's son is believed to be part of the group, but the police say he may not have been involved in the gang-rape, according to the report.

Police had initially registered a case of “outraging modesty” based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father three days ago. According to the complainant, the incident took place last Saturday in the Jubilee Hills area. But family members grew suspicious after noticing injuries on her neck. When asked, the girl reportedly told them that some guys misbehaved with her after she attended a party at a pub.

But when the girl was sent to women officers, she revealed the true extent of what had happened.

Initially, a case was booked under Section 354 of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused involved in the incident. But after the new facts emerged police altered the case and added section 376 (gang rape) of the IPC to it. The 17-year-old girl was sent for medical examination.

Reports suggest that at least three accused in the case have been identified by the police and an investigation is underway.

As per an India Today report, the BJP has strongly condemned the incident. "Out of the five perpetrators of this crime, one individual is alleged to be the son of a All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA and another one is a minority chairman's son," said a Telangana BJP leader.

Hyderabad Police have not yet arrested any accused despite the criminal complaint lodged by the parents of the victim. The BJP has accused the police of slow action in this case.

