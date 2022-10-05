Mumbai: Investigation is being carried out by the Mumbai Police and hunt is underway to arrest an unidentified caller who threatened to blow up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The caller also issued life threats to chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

“Investigation is underway. Soon the accused will be arrested. The Mumbai Police is serious about such incidents. We will arrest the caller soon and will take strict action. We are analysing the details of the call,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mumbai, Nilotpal said.

“The caller did name some people from the Ambani family when he made the call. Forensic investigation is underway.” the senior police officer said.

Security has been beefed up both at Antilia and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, the cop said.

Threat call at Sir SN Reliance Foundation Hospital

The police officer said that the threat call was received at 12:57 pm at landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital from an unidentified number. The caller threatened to blow up the hospital and also issued life threats to Mukesh Ambani and his family.

#Breaking | Mumbai Police briefing on life threat issued to Ambani family A threatening call against Mukesh Ambani and his family members was made to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday from an unknown number. @poonam_burde #MukeshAmbani pic.twitter.com/92SUP9Jqfx — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 5, 2022

A case has been registered at the DB Marg Police Station and an investigation is underway.

DCP Nilotpal said that anti-sabotage checking was also done in Antilia and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Second threat call in less than two months

On 15 August this year, a similar call was made to the Reliance Foundation hospital. An unindentified caller made eight threatening calls to the hospital’s display number, threatening Mukesh Ambani’s life.

Police had registered the case, and the man had been detained in the western suburbs of Mumbai for connections to the threatening call.

Also Read: Caller threatens to blow up Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital, issues threats to Ambani kin

"The last call that was made to the hospital on the 15 August and within a few hours, the accused was arrested. We are committed to working swiftly in these kind of cases," DCP Nilotpal said today.

Mukesh Ambani's security upgraded to Z+ category

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently upgraded Mukesh Ambani’s security to Z+ category. He was previously granted Z category security, which includes pilot and follow-up vehicles with armed commandos who provide him with security whenever he moves in Mumbai or elsewhere in India.

Mukesh Ambani now is under the protection of nearly 45 to 50 armed commandoes of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has been guarding him with ‘Z’ category security since 2013 based on payment.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.