Caller threatens to blow up Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital, issues threats to Ambani kin
The threatening call received at one of Mumbai’s largest hospitals comes days after the Centre upgraded the industrialist’s security cover to the ‘Z+’ category, after monitoring his threat perception based on inputs received from intelligence agencies
New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday received a call on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at about 12.57pm in which the caller threatened to blow up not only the medical facility but also issued threats to members of the Ambani family—the owners of the hospital.
The Mumbai Police have registered an offence and also launched an investigation. The offence has been recorded at the DB Marg Police Station and efforts are being made to trace the caller.
The caller allegedly threatened Nita Ambani—the wife of Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani as well as her two sons– Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police or the Ambani family have received such threatening calls targeting the Ambanis. Earlier in 2021, Mukesh Ambani’s security had been beefed up after an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near his Mumbai residence Antilia. The business tycoon is currently protected by the CRPF’s ‘Z+’ category security cover. His wife Nita Ambani enjoys ‘Y+’ category security cover.
The threatening call received at one of Mumbai’s largest hospitals comes days after the Centre upgraded the industrialist’s security cover to the ‘Z+’ category, after monitoring his threat perception based on inputs received from several intelligence agencies.
The billionaire is now under the protection of nearly 45 to 50 armed commandoes of the Central Reserve Police Force, which has been guarding him with ‘Z’ category security since 2013 based on payment.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Post Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, foreign terrorist number up in J&K: CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh
The Director General said all the security forces operating in Kashmir are working in a coordinated manner and terrorist incidents have gone down post the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state in 2019
'Bihar now Naxal-free, 77% decline in Maoist violence,' says CRPF DG; Home Minister Amit Shah hails 'historic milestone'
'The incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have come down significantly. In 2009, it was at an all-time high of 2258, which has come down to 509 at present,' the CRPF DG said
CRPF jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
The incident occurred at around 6:30 pm near the Chintavagu river in Dharmaram village when a team of the CRPF's 196th battalion was out on an area domination operation