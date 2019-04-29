HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 Declared; updates: 67, 319 candidates pass HP board Class 10 exams; Atharv Thakur tops with 98.71%

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 LATEST updates: | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class 10 board results today (29 April) on the official website, hpbose.org.
Out of 1.11 lakh (1,11,980) students who had appeared for HPBOSE Class 10 examination, 67,319 cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage this year, which is at 60.79 percent, has dropped from 62.8% in 2018.
Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur district has emerged the topper of the matric exams with 98.71 percent. The second rank was shared between three — Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma, who all scored 98.57 percent. Kompal Zinta came in third with 98.43 percent.
Around 1 lakh candidates appeared for the HP 10th examinations that were held from 7 March to 29 March. Students can check their result using their roll number mentioned on their admit card. The marksheet for the final exams will be released on the official website and will be available in a PDF format.
How to check HPBOSE 10th results:
Step 1: Visit the official site — hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link that says 'HPBOSE 10th result 2019'
Step 4: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens.
Step 5: Click on the 'Search' button.
Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.
Students can also check their results on examresults.com and indiaresults.com in case the official website crashes due to high traffic. Candidates can also check their scores on their mobiles by messaging HP10 <space>roll number to 56263.
Last year, the HPBOSE 10th result was declared on 3 May. and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 percent.
HPBOSE had declared the Class 12 results on 23 April. Over 95,492 students appeared for Class 12 exams, of which, 62.01 percent passed. A total of 16,121 students have to appear for compartment exams. A total of 49136 boys appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls outshone boys this year, too, with 30,574 of the 45,784 girls who registered passing.
HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for schools in
Himachal Pradesh. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.
Boys outshine girls in toppers list
Out of 39 toppers in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10 exam, 11 of them are girls and 18 are boys. Boys ouperformed girls in the toppers list.
Second position shared by three students with 98.57%
The second rank was shared between three — Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma, who all scored 98.57 percent. Kompal Zinta came in third with 98.43 percent.
Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur tops HPBOSE Class 10 board exam
Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur district topped the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class 10 exam with 691 marks out of 700.
The pass percentage has dipped to 60.79% from 62.8% in 2018
Out of 1.11 lakh (1,11,980) students who had appeared for HPBOSE Class 10 examination, 67,319 cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage this year, which is at 60.79 percent, has dropped from 62.8% in 2018.
Overall pass percentage at 60.79%
This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 board exam is 60.79 percent.
Official website unresponsive due to heavy traffic
As the Himachal Pradesh Board staff is uploading the result, heavy traffic has made the site unresponsive. In wake of this, the result has been declared but many candidates have said that they are unable to access the website. The problem is expected to be resolved by 1 pm, latest.
HPBOSE results declared
Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready
Students awaiting their HPBOSE Class 10 examination results are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket details ready. Results are expected to be declared at 12.30 pm on the official website.
Students are advised to revisit official portal 5-10 minutes after results are declared
After the Himachal Pradesh Board announces the results of Class 10 exam, students can access their scorecards from the official website. Students must not panic if the official website crashes owing to heavy traffic. They are advised to revisit the web portal after 5-10 minutes.
2018 toppers of HPBOSE 10th exam
Last year, the top rank was shared by Sonam and Rahul with 98.42 percent. In 2017, Isha Chouhan from Bilaspur District had bagged first rank.
HPBOSE may declare Class 10 results today post 12 pm
HPBOSE may not declare the 10th result today as the board is facing issues uploading of results on the website. However, if the technical glitch is resolved, the results will be made available to students post 12 pm.
Girls outperformed boys in 2018 HPBOSE 10th exam with 66.15%
In 2018, the top 10 positions at HPBOSE Class 10 examinations were shared by 33 students with 97.71 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 66.15 percent.
HPBOSE Class 10th exam held in 1800 centres across state
HPBOSE matric exams were conducted over 1800 centers in Himachal Pradesh. For security reason, CCTVs were installed in about 1000 exam centers across the state.
Various websites students can access HPBOSE Class 10 results for 2019 are:
Marksheet of Class 10 examination will be available at official website in PDF format
The marksheet for the Class 10 examination will be released online on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. and will be available in a PDF format.
RECAP: HPBOSE declared Class 12 declared on 23 April, 2019
The Class 12 results were declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on 23 April. Over 95,492 students appeared for Class 12 board exams, of which, 62.01 percent passed.
A total of 16,121 students had to appear for compartment exams. A total of 49136 boys appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls outshone boys this year, too, with 30,574 of the 45,784 girls who registered passing.
Pass percentage for 2018 HPBOSE 10th exam was 66.15 percent
Last year, the HPBOSE 10th result was declared on 3 May and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 percent.
Alternative ways to check HPBOSE Class 10 scores
Other than the official Himachal Pradesh Board portal, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. In case the official website crashes due to high traffic, candidates can also check their scores on their mobiles by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263.
Exams were held from 7 March to 29 March, 2019
This year, around 1 lakh candidates appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 examinations that were held from 7 March to 29 March.
The Himachal Pradesh Board is likely to declare Class 10 exams today by noon
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 result at noon today (29 April) on the official website. Students can check their results on hpbose.org.