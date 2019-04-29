HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 Declared; updates: 67, 319 candidates pass HP board Class 10 exams; Atharv Thakur tops with 98.71%

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 LATEST updates: | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class 10 board results today (29 April) on the official website, hpbose.org.

Out of 1.11 lakh (1,11,980) students who had appeared for HPBOSE Class 10 examination, 67,319 cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage this year, which is at 60.79 percent, has dropped from 62.8% in 2018.

Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur district has emerged the topper of the matric exams with 98.71 percent. The second rank was shared between three — Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma, who all scored 98.57 percent. Kompal Zinta came in third with 98.43 percent.

Around 1 lakh candidates appeared for the HP 10th examinations that were held from 7 March to 29 March. Students can check their result using their roll number mentioned on their admit card. The marksheet for the final exams will be released on the official website and will be available in a PDF format.

How to check HPBOSE 10th results:

Step 1: Visit the official site — hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'HPBOSE 10th result 2019'

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens.

Step 5: Click on the 'Search' button.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their results on examresults.com and indiaresults.com in case the official website crashes due to high traffic. Candidates can also check their scores on their mobiles by messaging HP10 <space>roll number to 56263.

Last year, the HPBOSE 10th result was declared on 3 May. and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 percent.

HPBOSE had declared the Class 12 results on 23 April. Over 95,492 students appeared for Class 12 exams, of which, 62.01 percent passed. A total of 16,121 students have to appear for compartment exams. A total of 49136 boys appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls outshone boys this year, too, with 30,574 of the 45,784 girls who registered passing.

HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for schools in

Himachal Pradesh. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

