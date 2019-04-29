HPBOSE 10th Result Declared: HP board announces Class 12 scores; overall pass percentage drops to 60.79% from 62.8% in 2018

HPBOSE Class 10th Result Date: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class 10 result today (29 April) on its official website hpbose.org. Overall, 60.79 percent students passed the 10th boards this year. Of the 1,11,980 students who appeared for the Class 10 exams, 67,319 cleared them successfully.

The pass percentage of 60.79 per cent is a significant drop from the 62.8 percent pass percentage secured in 2018. The board conducted the Class 10 examinations from 7 March to 29 March.

In 2018, a total of 100,000 students appeared for the HP Board Class 10 examinations that were held from 7 March to 20 March. Of the total, 68,900 students cleared the examinations.

Last year, girls outperformed boys securing a pass percentage of 66.15 percent, while boys got 59.76 percent.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10 board results on hpbose.org

Step 1: Visit the official site — hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'HPBOSE 10th result 2019'

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number in the window that opens.

Step 5: Click on the 'Search' button.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for schools in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

