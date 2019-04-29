HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 Declared: Atharv Thakur emerges topper with 98.71% in HP Class 10 exams; three share 2nd spot with 98.57%

HPBOSE 10th Result Date: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class 10 result today (29 April) on its official website hpbose.org. Atharv Thakur from Hamirpur district has emerged the topper of the matric exams with 98.71 percent.

The second rank was shared between three — Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma, who all scored 98.57 percent. Kompal Zinta came in third with 98.43 percent.

The exams were held around 1.11 lakh students from 7 March to 29 March. Overall, 60.79 percent students passed the 10th boards this year. Of the 1,11,980 students who appeared for the Class 10 exams, 67,319 cleared them successfully.

Last year, the HPBOSE 10th result was declared on 3 May. With 690 marks each, Anviksha and Pritanjali Sen from Mandi district were the toppers.

The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 62.8 percent, with 68,900 students clearing the HPBOSE Class 10 exams that year.

Girls outshone the boys with a pass percentage of 66.15 percent versus 59.76 percent for boys.

HPBOSE was established in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamsala currently. The board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for schools in Himachal Pradesh. As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the board.

