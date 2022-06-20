India

How PM Modi has truly been an ambassador for Swachh Bharat

A staunch advocate of the Swachh Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen inspecting a newly-inaugurated tunnel in New Delhi and picking up an empty water bottle and other pieces of trash as he walked along

FP Explainers June 20, 2022 17:32:31 IST
How PM Modi has truly been an ambassador for Swachh Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a tunnel at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi. While doing so, he also sent out the message of Swachh Bharat by picking litter at the ITPO tunnel.

A staunch advocate of the Swachh Bharat campaign, Modi was seen inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel and picking up an empty water bottle and other pieces of trash as he walked along.

This wasn’t the first time that the prime minister showed his support for the cleanliness initiative that was launched on 2 October, 2014.

Launching the Swachh Bharat Mission wielding a broom

How PM Modi has truly been an ambassador for Swachh Bharat

On 2 October, 2014, Modi launched the country's biggest-ever cleanliness drive by wielding a broom and sweeping a pavement in Valmiki Basti, a colony of sanitation workers, in New Delhi.

Swachhta Hi Seva campaign in 2018

In September 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign and took up a broom to clean a school named after Dalit icon B R Ambedkar as ministers of his government and BJP leaders and workers participated in similar exercise across the country.

Modi said those working for the cleanliness campaign would be remembered like freedom fighters in the times to come and would be known as true heirs of Gandhi.

PM Narendra Modi's 'plogging' on Mamallapuram beach

In October 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

One morning during his stay, the prime minister went for jogging that turned into plogging, the act of picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running.

On Twitter, Modi released a three-minute video in which he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

In another tweet, Modi said,"Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.”



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 20, 2022 17:59:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Modi inaugurates Biotech Startup Expo; says 'India's bio-economy has grown 8 times in last 8 years'
India

PM Modi inaugurates Biotech Startup Expo; says 'India's bio-economy has grown 8 times in last 8 years'

Prime Minister Modi said that the government is working tirelessly for the improving the potential and power of Indian economy

'India's bio economy grew by eight times in last eight years,' says Prime minister Narendra Modi
India

'India's bio economy grew by eight times in last eight years,' says Prime minister Narendra Modi

He said for the biotech sector, unprecedented steps are being taken which are clearly manifested in the startup ecosystem

Centre approves MoA by India for establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Centre in Colombo
India

Centre approves MoA by India for establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Centre in Colombo

The main objectives of the BIMSTEC TTF are to coordinate, facilitate and strengthen cooperation in technology transfer among the BIMSTEC member states by promoting the transfer of technologies, sharing of experiences and capacity building