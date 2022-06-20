How PM Modi has truly been an ambassador for Swachh Bharat

A staunch advocate of the Swachh Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen inspecting a newly-inaugurated tunnel in New Delhi and picking up an empty water bottle and other pieces of trash as he walked along

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi. While doing so, he also sent out the message of Swachh Bharat by picking litter at the ITPO tunnel.

A staunch advocate of the Swachh Bharat campaign, Modi was seen inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel and picking up an empty water bottle and other pieces of trash as he walked along.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, in Delhi (Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/mlbiTy0TsR — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

This wasn’t the first time that the prime minister showed his support for the cleanliness initiative that was launched on 2 October, 2014.

Launching the Swachh Bharat Mission wielding a broom

On 2 October, 2014, Modi launched the country's biggest-ever cleanliness drive by wielding a broom and sweeping a pavement in Valmiki Basti, a colony of sanitation workers, in New Delhi.

Swachhta Hi Seva campaign in 2018

In September 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign and took up a broom to clean a school named after Dalit icon B R Ambedkar as ministers of his government and BJP leaders and workers participated in similar exercise across the country.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sweeps & cleans the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Delhi's Paharganj as a part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. pic.twitter.com/sqjN7zxGmg — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

Modi said those working for the cleanliness campaign would be remembered like freedom fighters in the times to come and would be known as true heirs of Gandhi.

PM Narendra Modi's 'plogging' on Mamallapuram beach

In October 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

One morning during his stay, the prime minister went for jogging that turned into plogging, the act of picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running.

On Twitter, Modi released a three-minute video in which he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019

In another tweet, Modi said,"Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.”

Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast. pic.twitter.com/UjUq8FbVAv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019





