While inspecting the ITPO tunnel, the prime minister also displayed his commitment to Swachh Bharat and cleared trash from the road

A staunch advocate of the Swachh Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday picked up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in the national capital.

PM Modi was seen inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel and picking up an empty water bottle and other pieces of trash as he walked along.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi today.

The Prime Minister has always stressed on keeping the surroundings clean.

In October 2019, in a video shared on Twitter, PM Modi can be seen picking up plastic bottles, plates and other garbage from a beach in Mamallapuram while jogging.

PM Modi has always given the top priority to cleanliness be it Swachh Bharat Mission or Namami Gange. The Centre launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The key components of the initiative include the construction of toilets in every household, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

Coming back to the Integrated Transit Corridor project, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project.

The Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held at Pragati Maidan, said the PMO release.

Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor will ensure ease of living by helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. https://t.co/e98TMk3z0i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2022

Further, it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure.

The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The six-lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. A unique component of the Tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate the movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot.

It is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and a public announcement system inside the tunnel. This long-awaited Tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carrying capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses - four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one at the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

