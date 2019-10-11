Hours before Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping 'informal' summit in Mamallapuram, #GoBackModi trends on Twitter

Hours ahead of Chinese president Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai's Mamallapuram, the hashtag #GoBackModi started trending on Twitter. While people were hospitable to Xi with the hashtag #TNwelcomesXiJinping, they weren't as welcoming towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the past, the #GoBackModi trend has popped up on Twitter every time Modi has visited Tamil Nadu.
The same occurred when he visited the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In January, the hashtag was a top trend when he visited Madurai to lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and again in September when he was in Tamil Nadu to attend the IIT graduation ceremony in Chennai.
The trend soon picked up in Chinese as well, with people tweeting #回到莫迪 (Huí dào mò dí), which is the Chinese equivalent of the English hashtag. At the time of writing, there were over 53,000 tweets carrying the hashtag.
The hashtag began trending on Thursday:
Welcome Xi, you are a guest !#回到莫迪#GoBackModi you are dust!
— சோழ நாட்டான் (@chozhan0055) October 11, 2019
For rest of the world its friday. But for tamils its #GoBackModi day!
Happy #GoBackModi day! pic.twitter.com/eXrUZsSMet
— I Support Thirumurugan Gandhi (@thirumurugan_i) October 11, 2019
#回到莫迪 #GoBackModi
You got to love the Tamils for this.
Never let the fascist thrive. Show him his place.
— Arya Suresh (@thecuriouself) October 11, 2019
#gobackmodi
No Entry pic.twitter.com/1gQ0DN6mua
— புரட்டாசிகுப்தன் (@chitragupthans) September 30, 2019
However, many people directed their ire at both leaders, in the wake of the recent Hong Kong protests.
Every damn time, TN shows the world how to take on fascists
#莫迪_回去 #回到莫迪#GoBackModi #GoBackXiJinPing#HongKongProstests#FreeHongKong#FreeKashmir pic.twitter.com/QTKo029Urf
— | Cʜɪᴇғ SG (@tamizhsudhakar) October 11, 2019
#回到莫迪#GoBackSadistModi #GoBackModi #GoBackXiJinPing #GoBackXiJinpingModi
This is Land of Tamil Tigers.
We don't allow Facists & Hitlers to TN
Tamil Tamils #Tamils pic.twitter.com/4neRw0nm4M
— Suthan Colachel (@SuthanNayagam) October 11, 2019
Started my deck paint work.
As a Tamil guy its my duty to pay tribute #GoBackModi
#GoBackXiJinPing#HongKongProstests#FreeHongKong#回到莫迪#FreeKashmir#返回莫迪pic.twitter.com/7Se8utmVd6
— கல்வெட்டு (@kalvetu) October 10, 2019
Twitterati also came up with cartoons and memes to express their views on the event.
#gobackmodi
Everything is fine in India - Modi.!! But we are all not fine modi ji#gobackmodi pic.twitter.com/1YbiE7f74G
— Bassam hasan khan بسسام (@bassamhasankhan) September 30, 2019
This is the welcome you will get in TN Mr. Duggal#GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/4FiDSGKXbv
— Indian Electronic Army (@7rick37) October 11, 2019
#gobackmodi
Since you told that you like Dosa, here's one for you when you go back! pic.twitter.com/A6rWawzWPC
— Kathiravan (@kathiravansub) September 30, 2019
Indian economy have drown
Unemployment grown
Bankers are in mourn
Yet Modi sworn
Everything is Fine#GoBackModi #GoAmitShah #GoBackModia
— Reclaim our India (@aasim_sayyid) October 2, 2019
#GoBackModi Whenever Modi coming to Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/yrzjEAG0Xl
— சுரேஷ் (@Sureshtwitz) October 11, 2019
#gobackmodi
An extremist can never be Father of a peace loving country pic.twitter.com/n2H1YpUFkB
— Shudh Desi Nationalist (@anshumanpriyad1) September 30, 2019
Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 12:59:51 IST