Hours before Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping 'informal' summit in Mamallapuram, #GoBackModi trends on Twitter

India FP Staff Oct 11, 2019 12:59:51 IST

  • Hours ahead of Chinese president Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai's Mamallapuram, the hashtag #GoBackModi started trending on Twitter.

  • In the past, the #GoBackModi trend has popped up on Twitter every time Modi has visited Tamil Nadu.

  • At the time of writing, there were over 53,000 tweets carrying the hashtag.

Hours ahead of Chinese president Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai's Mamallapuram, the hashtag #GoBackModi started trending on Twitter. While people were hospitable to Xi with the hashtag #TNwelcomesXiJinping, they weren't as welcoming towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the past, the #GoBackModi trend has popped up on Twitter every time Modi has visited Tamil Nadu.

The same occurred when he visited the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In January, the hashtag was a top trend when he visited Madurai to lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and again in September when he was in Tamil Nadu to attend the IIT graduation ceremony in Chennai.

The trend soon picked up in Chinese as well, with people tweeting #回到莫迪 (Huí dào mò dí), which is the Chinese equivalent of the English hashtag. At the time of writing, there were over 53,000 tweets carrying the hashtag.

The hashtag began trending on Thursday:

However, many people directed their ire at both leaders, in the wake of the recent Hong Kong protests.

Twitterati also came up with cartoons and memes to express their views on the event.

 

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2019 12:59:51 IST

