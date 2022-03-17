Holika Dahan 2022: Wishes and messages to send to your family and friends on Choti Holi

Holika Dahan is celebrated on the full moon night of the Shukla Paskha of the Phalguna month, according to the Hindu calendar

As Holi is just around the corner, people in several parts of the country are gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours with great enthusiasm and joy. The festivities will begin with Holika Dahan or Choti Holi on 17 March, while Holi itself will be celebrated on 18 March.

Why is Holika Dahan celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, people celebrate this festival to purge any troubles and negative influences from their lives. Choti Holi or Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil. The festival has its origins in the story of the demon king Hiranyakashipu.

Hiranyakashipu attempted to set his son Prahlada on fire, after the boy refused to worship him as a god. Along with his sister Holika, the demon king attempted to kill Prahlada by convincing him to sit on a burning pyre. But due to Lord Vishnu's blessings, the boy escaped unscathed from the bonfire.

Date and timing of Holika Dahan:

Holika Dahan is celebrated on the full moon night of the Shukla Paskha of the Phalguna month, according to the Hindu calendar. The muhurat of Holika Dahan will last from 09:06 pm to 10:16 pm on 17 March. The Purnima Tithi will last from 01:29 pm on 17 March to 12:47 pm on 18 March.

Celebrations:

People, specially children, begin gathering wood and other combustible items for the Holika Dahan, days before the festival. These items are piled up in any open space near parks, temples and so on to create a bonfire. An effigy of Holika, who lured Prahalad into the flames, is placed on top of the pile of combustible items, which is burnt to signify the victory of good over evil.

Here are some special Holika Dahan wishes and messages to share with your close ones on the festive occasion:

May the fire of Holi purify your heart, may the colours, colour your life, may the sweets, sweeten the journey of your life. Happy Holika Dahan 2022.



Today on this day of Holika Dahan, I wish to burn all my grudges and grievances. Let's make a colourful start with this Holi. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your family this year.



Happiness is the most beautiful colour in life, which I wish should stay forever with you. Have a blessed Holika Dahan and Holi.



We smile, we laugh, and we fight, and we do it all over again. Let's dance, play with colour and make the most of this colourful celebration. Blessed Holika Dahan to you and your loved ones.



A true and caring relationship doesn’t have to speak loud, a soft SMS is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi and Holika Dahan with lots of fun.



May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Wishing a very a happy Holika Dahan to you this year.



May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Phalguna Purnima. A very Happy Holika Dahan to you.

