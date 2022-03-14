Everything you need to know about Holika Dahan 2022: Date, muhurta and significance

People burn bonfires on this day to purge negativity from their lives and pray for their families' well-being

The much-anticipated celebration of Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, will take place on 17 March. The wonderful aroma of the colours used during Holi is already pervading all over. Choti Holi celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It is a Hindu festival that takes place every year ahead of the Holi celebration on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in Phalgun month. People burn bonfires on this day to purge negativity from their lives and pray for their families' well-being.

This year's Holika Dahan muhurta is from 9:06 pm to 10:16 pm, lasting 1 hour and 10 minutes. As per drikpanchang.com, it should be conducted during Pradosh Kaal (which begins after dusk) while Purnimasi Tithi is in effect. Bhadra is dominating in the first half of Purnimasi Tithi, therefore any useful work should be avoided.

Bhadra Punchha, on the other hand, will last from 9:06 pm to 10:16 pm, and Bhadra Mukha from 10:16 pm to 12:13 am (18 March). Holika Dahan should be performed with Bhadra during Pradosh.

Purnima Tithi starts at 1:29 pm on 17 March and ends at 12:47 pm on 18 March.

Lord Narasimha, according to the Puranas, killed the demon King Hiranyakashipu on this day for his heinous deeds. King Hiranyakashipu received the blessing of immortality from Lord Brahma. His son, Prahlada, was a devotee of Lord Vishnu who refused to worship his father as a god. Hiranyakashipu sought the help of his sister Holika to kill Prahlada as a result. Holika tried to kill Prahlada by luring him to a campfire with her, but a magical garment shielded him from harm. Prahlada prayed to Lord Vishnu for protection and Lord Vishnu saved him by summoning a gust of wind. Holika was burned to death when that enchanted cloth landed on Prahlada because of the wind. Then, Lord Vishnu came as Narasimha, a half-human and a half-lion figure, who destroyed Hiranyakashipu.