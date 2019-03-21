You are here:
Holi 2019: Politicians, CRPF, other paramilitary forces shun celebrations in solidarity with families of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

India FP Staff Mar 21, 2019 12:12:20 IST

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are among those who said they will not take part in Holi festivities this year, in honour of the 42 CRPF soldiers who died in the terror attack on their convoy at Pulwama on 14 February.

CRPF chief RR Bhatnagar announced on Wednesday that the paramilitary force will not have any official Holi function anywhere in the country in solidarity with the families of its personnel killed in Pulwama. Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force and other paramilitary forces have also decided to refrain from officially celebrating the festival of colour.

Rajnath and Kejriwal both announced their decisions on Wednesday. The home minister spoke to ANI, while the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted Kejriwal's decision.

By Thursday, Major Surendra Poonia, new Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Baijayant Panda, the party's Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had also tweeted that they will shun Holi celebrations this year in solidarity with the Pulwama fallen.

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said he will not celebrate Holi not just because it comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack but also in light of the passing of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

The gesture was not limited to prominent personalities alone, as several others tweeted that they, too, would remember the CRPF soldiers who died instead of celebrating Holi.

