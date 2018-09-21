Hizbul Mujahideen warns Jammu and Kashmir policemen before killing 3 cops in Shopian; 8 from state 'quit' force

At least, eight policemen from the Jammu and Kashmir Police department announced their resignation on Friday, after three SPOs were abducted and murdered early on Friday by the Hizbul Mujahideen. Four of the eight policemen also released videos announcing their resignation, and that they have no connection with the police force.

"I am Nawaz Ahmad Lone from Tengam Kulgam. I am working as SPO, but from 20 September I have no connection with the police. I am leaving the job on my own and not under any pressure," one of the policeman said in a video released on Friday. Another policemen, Irshad Ahmad Baba of Shopian, who worked as a constable also announced his resignation in a video.

Some policemen like Umar Bashir from Kaprin share their resignation letters online. Nayeem Ahmad Bhat, SPO, Jammu and Kashmir Police, also resigned by sharing an image with a resignation-cum-apology letter.

As Firstpost had reported earlier, Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo had threatened the policemen in Jammu and Kashmir to give up their uniforms or face dire consequences. The three SPOs were kidnapped from their homes on Thursday night and murdered by the Hizbul Mujahideen on Friday, reports have said. The terrorists had also kidnapped the brother of a police constable but he was freed later.

These resignations are likely to have been fuelled by the recent deaths of the three policemen.

Tajal Hussain Lone, a resident of Heepura, Shopian, who has been working as SPO for the last six years, also released a video saying that he resigned from the state police force on 17 September. "I came back home and have no link with police. I have not given my video under any force," he said.

Shabir Ahmad Thoker, who has been working as an SPO for the past eight years, shared a similar message in a video. He said, "I have no connection with police from today. I am posting this video without force or favour."

The bodies of the slain policemen were recovered from an orchard in Wangam area, more than a kilometre away from the village the policemen were abducted from. Police said the residents of Batagund village had chased the terrorists and urged them not to abduct the policemen, but the militants fired a few shots in the air and threatened the villagers.

Police identified the dead as constable Nissar Ahmed and two special police officers — Firdous Ahmed and Kulwant Singh — from Kapren and Heepora areas of Shopian district. With this incident, the terrorists have specifically targetted native Kashmiris in the state's police force, say reports. Nissar Ahmed was working with the armed police, Firdous Ahmed, who was under the process of being promoted to a constable, served in the Railways. Kulwant Singh was posted with Kulgam police.

A Twitter handle purportedly belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing.

India Today reported that the killings come days after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, in a video, warned the SPOs and called for their resignations. Naikoo said if they don't resign, terrorists "would be forced to" harm or kill them. The two-minute video reportedly shows pictures of security forces and a Hizbul banner with a voice-over issuing the threat. According to The Times of India, police have confirmed the authenticity of the video. The voice in the video is believed to be of spokesperson Umar Ibn Khitaab, whose name appears in English.