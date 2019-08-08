Highlights of Narendra Modi's speech on J&K, Ladakh: PM promises 'good governance,' says Article 370 only gave rise to terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in a 45-minute televised address to the nation in the aftermath of far-reaching changes in Jammu and Kashmir, sounded a message of hope and development for the state. He said that the state is now "free from its shackles"and said that the administration is making sure that people "face no difficulties in celebrating Eid."

Modi's address came two days after Parliament approved a resolutionabrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union territories.

Here's are the key issues that the prime minister touched upon on his speech:

Criticism of Article 370, 35A

The initial part of Modi's speech was largely devoted to pointing why Article 370 — which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir — and Article 35 ended up halting the state's development trajectory.

Asserting that no one has been able to justify how Article 370 and Article 35A were benefitting people of the state, the prime minister said these provisions did not give anything except separatism, corruption, terrorism, and family rule. Modi further said that Pakistan used the two provisions as weapons to "instigate" people's sentiments against the country and expressed confidence that in the new order the state would be free of terrorism and separatism.

The prime minister listed out several welfare initiatives which could not be implemented in the state due to the provisions. He said, "In other states of the country, the (National Commission for Minorities) Act for the welfare of minorities was passed, but it could not be passed in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the Minimum Wages Act was introduced in the rest of the country to protect workers' rights, but it could not be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir."

Modi said that the nation took a historic decision by scrapping Article 370 which will ensure equal rights and duties for the citizens of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. "The dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and crores of Indians has now been fulfiled," he said.

'Good governance' promise

Modi, in his speech on Thursday, made repeated references to how "dynastic politics" was stifling the development of the state. He said, "Decades of dynastic politics has denied leadership opportunities to the youth of the state. Now, the youth will take up the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir and take it to greater heights."

He also assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir of free and fair elections, stating that their public representative will be chosen by them as before.

"The state will continue to have MLAs, ministers, a cabinet and a chief minister — the same system will continue. I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that, with utmost honesty and in a completely transparent manner, they will give the opportunity to elect their public representatives."

"Once the whole administration and government machinery is used to implement people-friendly policies at a fast pace, I do not think that the arrangement of a Union Territory will be required for long in Jammu and Kashmir. In Ladakh, however, it will continue", he said.

The prime minister said, "I have complete confidence that the people will achieve their aims with new enthusiasm, in an atmosphere of good governance."

Modi said the Assembly elections will be conducted in the same transparent manner as the panchayat elections were.

"I will request the governor to quickly complete the work for the constitution of Block Development Council which is pending for last two-three decades," he said, adding, "I have faith that after the abolition of Article 370, when the new panchayat members get to work in the new system, they will do wonders."

Economic development

In an effort to reach out to the ordinary people of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi made a mention of several aspects of the state's culture, such as kahwa and apples from Jammu and Kashmir, and organic products and herbal medicines from Ladakh. The prime minister said that these products should be taken to the world.

Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have the potential to become the biggest tourist destination in the world, the prime minister said. The government has started working on all the steps and reforms required in this direction, he added.

The prime minister made repeated references to the film industry, and said that in earlier times, many Indian films were shot in the Kashmir Valley. "I am confident that in the future, even international films will be shot there," Narendra Modi said.

Emphasising on the potential of Ladakh in the sphere of tourism, the prime minister said: "Ladakh has the potential to become the largest centre of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and ecotourism. It can also become a major centre of solar power generation "

Modi added that several organic and herbal products are scattered across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "If organic and herbal products are identified and marketed, then it will greatly benefit the people and farmers of these regions," he said urging the enterprises from the country to come forward for this initiative.

With inputs from agencies

