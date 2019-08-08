Narendra Modi Speech on Article 370 Kashmir: PM assures early Assembly election, says J&K will be free of terrorism under new system

Kashmir News Latest Updates: Narendra Modi asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will have leaders, including chief ministers, chosen by its people. "I want to make it clear, your representative will be elected by you, your representative will come from amongst you... I have complete faith, under this new system, we all will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism and separatism," he said.
Narendra Modi said that the decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well thought over decision. He claimed, "Since the time Governor's Rule has been in place, the administration has been in touch with the Central government. This is why good governance and development has been visible on ground."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that the hurdles to development of Jammu and Kashmir have been removed with the scrapping of Article 370.
ANI quoted sources as saying, "Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir have been shifted to Agra. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force."
The Jammu and Kashmir government has said in a statement, "As per directions issued by chief secretary, all government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in Srinagar civil secretariat, should report back to their duties with immediate effect. It is further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration."
Pakistan's foreign minister said Islamabad is not considering any military actions and instead is looking at political and legal options to challenge India's changes to Kashmir's status.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir and on India-Pakistan border. Meanwhile, India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria is on his way to India.
Indian officials have brought back the Samjhauta Express — carrying 110 passengers — from Wagah to Attari, after the train was stranded at the Wagah border following Pakistan's suspension of the service.
Three Indian officials have reached the Wagah side at the Attari-Wagah border in Pakistan to bring the Samjhauta Express back. The train was stranded at Wagah shortly after Pakistan announced suspension of the service. India had dispatched an engine with crew and guard to bring it back from the border checkpost.
Srinagar's Development Commissioner (DC), Shahid Chaudhary established two helplines 9419028242, 9419028251 which the residents/students outside the state can use to connect with their families. People back home are also using these lines to reach out.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation will be a television broadcast and will be played out at 8 pm.
Adding on to it's slew of decisions taken to protest against India's move to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has now suspended the Samjhauta Express. Earlier, Pakistan had downgraded the diplomatic ties and suspended the cross-border trade.
Pakistan has said that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir will not have any impact on the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. "Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued," Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, said
Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir have been stopped at Srinagar Airport.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Prime Minister had announced from Red Fort that we'll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them,but today situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. No mobile/internet connection, no Amarnath pilgrimage,what's happening there?"
India on Thursday asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 4pm. He is expected to speak on the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on a plea filed by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels and other restrictions from Jammu and Kashmir. The court also denied a similar request on a plea by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, challenging the abrogation of Article 370.
The Centre may give some relaxation to the people in the Kashmir Valley, where restrictions have been imposed, so that they can participate in Eid-ul-Zuha on August 12, officials said on Wednesday.
However, it is immediately not clear whether the relaxation will be given fully or partially.
The restrictions were imposed before the government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcation of the state into union territories.
The government is trying to work out plans for some relaxation in the restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley so that people can take part in Eid-ul-Zuha, an official said.
The government, however, may not immediately release the arrested leaders -- former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- who were lodged in guest houses.
The leaders can only be released after reviewing the law and order situation in Kashmir the coming days, another official said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's bold move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- secured Parliament's approval on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha passing the new measures with an over two-third majority.
The Rajya Sabha gave its approval to the resolution on Monday.
Defending the government's action to put restrictions in the Kashmir Valley, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the law and order situation there had not deteriorated and whatever actions were taken were all precautionary.
The government move to revoke some provisions of Article 370 is a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and the future of a region at the centre of protracted militancy.
Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Shah had announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.
Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 20:56:37 IST
Highlights
Modi remembers contributions of Aurangzeb, Rukhsana
"Rajouri's Rukhsana killed a terrorist and was felicitated. Rifleman Aurangzeb was killed by terrorists last year and his brothers are now serving the nation. the list of such daughters and sons is really long. Each of them wanted peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. We have to fulfill their dreams," he said.
Ladakh has potential to become biggest centre of spiritual tourism
On Ladakh being made a Union Territory, Narendra Modi said, "Ladakh has the potential to become the biggest centre of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and ecotourism. It can also become a major centre of solar power generation. Now there will be a proper use of its potential."
Modi assures officials will help people celebrate Eid peacefully
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country ahead of Eid and said, "We are making sure that people in Jammu and Kashmir have no problem in celebrating Eid. Those from Jammu and Kashmir who live elsewhere and want to return to their homes to celebrate the festival, will be helped in it by us."
Assembly elections soon, says Modi
"As the Panchayat elections were conducted with transparency, the Assembly elections would also be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir soon," said Narendra Modi during his address to the nation.
Many in J&K people couldn't vote for decades or contest local polls: Modi
Narendra Modi stressed on the importance ensuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir get to exercise their voting rights. He said, "For decades, lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir had the right to vote in Lok Sabha polls but they could neither vote nor contest in Assembly/local polls. These are those who came to India after partition in 1947. Should injustice have continued with them?"
Modi says Centre will prioritise giving equal facilties to Jammu and Kashmir employees
Narendra Modi said, "In the new system, it will be the priority of the Central government that the employees of Jammu and Kashmir and its police force get equal facilities with the employees of the other Union Territories and the police there."
Modi praises Governor's Rule
Narendra Modi said that the decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well thought over decision.
He claimed, "Since the time Governor's Rule has been in place, the administration has been in touch with the Central government. This is why good governance and development has been visible on ground."
Article 370, 35A only encouraged terrorism, corruption: Modi
Narendra Modi claimed that there was never any discussion on how Article 370 was adversely affecting the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. "It is surprising, no one was able to really tell how did the Article benefit the people. Article 370 and Article 35A have only encouraged terrorism, sluggish development, family-based politics and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Narendra Modi begins his address to nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the scrapping of Article 370. "New era has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The country has taken a historic decsion. The dreams of many of our leaders have been fulfilled. Earlier, 1.5 crore residents of Jammu and Kashmir couldn't avail the benefits under the laws that were applicable to the entire nation," he said.
70 terrorists, pro-Pakistan separatists shifted to Agra
ANI quoted sources as saying, "Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir have been shifted to Agra. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force."
Samjhauta Express departs from Attari to Lahore; reports had earlier said services were suspended
The Samjhauta Express has departed from Attari for Lahore; 103 passengers, including 10 Pakistanis are on board, PTI has quoted railways officials as saying. Earlier, there were reports that Pakistan has suspended the Samjhauta Express services due to bilateral tensions over Kashmir.
Hamid Karzai slams Pakistan over statements linking Kashmir to Afghanistan
In strongly-worded comments, former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai lashed out at Pakistan and askd it to "stop using extremist violence as instrument of policy in the region."
He said on Twitter, "Comments in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan to their objectives in Kashmir are indicative of Pakistan viewing Afghanistan as strategic depth. I call on Pakistan govt to stop using extremist violence as instrument of policy in the region. We hope the new measures by govt of India will lead to the betterment and prosperity of people in Jammu and Kashmir as the citizens of India."
School, colleges in Samba to reopen from Saturday
A government statement said that as per the order by Samba district administration, all the educational institutions should reopen from 9 August.
J&K directs govt employees to resume duties, says administration has made arrangements for secure working environment
The Jammu and Kashmir government has said in a statement, "As per directions issued by chief secretary, all government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in Srinagar civil secretariat, should report back to their duties with immediate effect. It is further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration."
Pakistan says it's not planning military action against India
Yechury writes to Satya Pal Malik ahead of Srinagar visit
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury wrote to Governor Satya Pal Malik ahead of his Srinagar visit. ""The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and it had a MLA Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved Assembly. As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9 August morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party," he said in the letter.
Earlier, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at Srinagar airport and made to go back to Delhi.
Pakistan airspace remains open for Indian flights: CAA
People for whom Article 370 was implemented aren't aware of developments: Bhupesh Baghel
Reacting to the revocation of Article 370, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "The way it was implemented, had they taken everyone into confidence, it would have been different. Now, the people for whom it was implemented aren't aware of it. Asking question is a crime now, so I don't want to say anything."
High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria en route India
India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria is on his way to India. According to India Today, he is expected to cross over from Wagah border in an hour.
Bipin Rawat briefs Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir
Army chief General Bipin Rawat has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir and on India-Pakistan border. "Overall, the situation is under control and the armed forces are in a state of high alert and closely monitoring the situation," the ministry said.
Indian crew brings back Samjhauta Express from Wagah
Indian officials have brought back the Samjhauta Express — carrying 110 passengers — from Wagah to Attari, after the train was stranded at the Wagah border following Pakistan's suspension of the service.
Jitender Singh hits out at Ghulam Nabi Azad over 'anybody can be bought' remark
MoS PMO Jitendra Singh lashed out at Ghulam Nabi Azad for his "anybody can be bought" comment after NSA Ajit Doval's interaction with Kashmiri locals. Singh said, "To say something like this would amount to questioning integrity of Kashmiris. Let's not forget resolution to abrogate Article370 was passed by both Houses."
Pakistan bans Indian films from being screened in country's cinemas
Reuters quoted a Pakistani government spokesperson as saying that the country has banned Indian films from being screened in their movie theatres.
The announcement is confusing as, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry had declared a total ban on Indian films.
Special trains allotted from Udhampur, Jammu in view of Eid
Srinagar district magistrate tweeted that special train/coaches from Udhampur and Jammu have been allotted in view of large number of workers including those going home on Eid. He also said that more than 300 vehicles have been pressed to facilitate the movement of all students from Kashmir districts, Jammu, and Ladakh and outside state.
Samjhauta Express in Wagah side has 110 passengers, will bring it to Attari: Northern Railways
Speaking on the Samjhauta Express, Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, "The train is standing in the Wagah side and has around 110 passengers... We'll bring the train from Wagah to Attari. Seventy passengers are waiting here to travel to Pakistan. So, to say that the train has been cancelled is not right."
Indian officials reach Wagah border to tow back Samjhauta Express
Three Indian officials have reached the Wagah side at the Attari-Wagah border in Pakistan to take the Samjhauta Express back, CNN-News18 reported. The train was stranded at Wagah shortly after Pakistan announced suspension of the service. India had dispatched an engine with crew and guard to bring it back from the border checkpost.
Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews security situation in J&K; allows special arrangements for Eid
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday took stock of the law and order situation in the state. In a meeting held in Srinagar, Malik reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha in the coming week, PTI reported. The Governor also said that special markets will be set up at different locations in the Valley where people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid.
Pakistan blacks out Indian movies to protest abrogation of Article 370
"No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas," says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B according to Geo English.
While under detention, Mehbooba Mufti manages to send SMS; tells 2 PDP MPs to quit Rajya Sabha
While she was still under detention at the Hari Niwas guest house, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday managed to send out a message to two of her MPs in Delhi. She asked the two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Parliament to resign from the Rajya Sabha.
Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express over Article 370; India calls out Islamabad's 'alarmist' bid
Adding on to it's slew of decisions taken to protest against India's move to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has now suspended the Samjhauta Express. Earlier, Pakistan had downgraded the diplomatic ties and suspended the cross-border trade.
Won't wish neighbour like Pakistan for anyone, says Rajnath Singh
Slamming India's belliguered neighbour Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that while friends can be chosen by a nation, it is impossible to do the same for foes."The most significant threat that we receive is from our neighbour. The problem is you can change your friends, but you can choose your enemies and the kind of neighbour we have, I wouldn't wish it for anyone else."
Blanket condemnation of govt move on Article 370 not right, move has several positives as well: Karan Singh
Kashmir latest update: Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar Airport
Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir have been stopped at Srinagar Airport.
'Article 370 our internal matter'; India tells Pakistan
Stating that abrogation of Article 370 was completely a sovreign decision, the MEA said, "Recent decisions by the government and Parliament of India are driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution. ts impact would also result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination. It is also expected to result in an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of the state."
India asks Pakistan to reconsider downgrading of diplomatic ties, says move only to create an alarmist picture of bilateral toes
India on Thursday asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground."
Kashmir being run like a concentration camp, says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Restrictions in Kashmir may be relaxed for people to participate Eid-ul-Zuha
Narendra Modi's radio address on abrogation of Article 370 at 4 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 4pm. He is expected to speak on the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
US urges Pakistan not to push for war with India on Kashmir issue
US urged Pakistan to exercise restraint over the Kashmir issue and not push for a war in the subcontinent. "The US is closely following India's legislation regarding the new territorial status and governance of Jammu and Kashmir. We note the broader implications of these developments, including the potential for increased instability in the region," a State Department spokesperson said.
Lal Singh, Dogra outfit leader, under house arrest in Jammu
Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman Choudhary Lal Singh was on late Wednesday night placed under house arrest at his official residence in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
NSA Ajit Doval reaches out to locals in South Kashmir, reviews security situation
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and assured the locals that their security is the government's responsibility.
Narendrda Modi may address nation today about abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
Essential commodities airlifted from Pathankot
Meanwhile, essential commodities like milk, bread and other items are being airlifted to Jammu and Kashmir from Pathankot, Punjab. The process of distribution of essential commodities in the valley has also begun.
Kashmir has been under lockdown since 6 August when the government announced it will abrogate Article 370 and Article 35 a in parliament biifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh into two different Union Territories. There is a communication shutdown and certain other restrictions in the Valley.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:56 (IST)
Modi remembers contributions of Aurangzeb, Rukhsana
"Rajouri's Rukhsana killed a terrorist and was felicitated. Rifleman Aurangzeb was killed by terrorists last year and his brothers are now serving the nation. the list of such daughters and sons is really long. Each of them wanted peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. We have to fulfill their dreams," he said.
20:52 (IST)
Ladakh has potential to become biggest centre of spiritual tourism
On Ladakh being made a Union Territory, Narendra Modi said, "Ladakh has the potential to become the biggest centre of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and ecotourism. It can also become a major centre of solar power generation. Now there will be a proper use of its potential."
20:44 (IST)
Modi assures officials will help people celebrate Eid peacefully
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country ahead of Eid and said, "We are making sure that people in Jammu and Kashmir have no problem in celebrating Eid. Those from Jammu and Kashmir who live elsewhere and want to return to their homes to celebrate the festival, will be helped in it by us."
20:40 (IST)
Assembly elections soon, says Modi
"As the Panchayat elections were conducted with transparency, the Assembly elections would also be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir soon," said Narendra Modi during his address to the nation.
20:37 (IST)
Many in J&K people couldn't vote for decades or contest local polls: Modi
Narendra Modi stressed on the importance ensuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir get to exercise their voting rights. He said, "For decades, lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir had the right to vote in Lok Sabha polls but they could neither vote nor contest in Assembly/local polls. These are those who came to India after partition in 1947. Should injustice have continued with them?"
20:31 (IST)
Modi says Centre will prioritise giving equal facilties to Jammu and Kashmir employees
Narendra Modi said, "In the new system, it will be the priority of the Central government that the employees of Jammu and Kashmir and its police force get equal facilities with the employees of the other Union Territories and the police there."
20:27 (IST)
WATCH | Narendra Modi's address to the nation after scrapping of Article 370
20:27 (IST)
Modi speaks of Jammu and Kashmir becoming biggest tourist hub
"Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have the potential to be the biggest tourist hubs of the world. There was a time when Kashmir was the favorite destination of Bollywood filmmakers, I am confident that in future even international films will be shot there," he said.
20:25 (IST)
J&K will have CM elected by its people, says Modi
Narendra Modi asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will have leaders, including chief ministers, chosen by the people. "I want to make it clear, your representative will be elected by you, your representative will come from amongst you... I have complete faith, under this new system, we all will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism and separatism," he said.
20:18 (IST)
Modi praises Governor's Rule
Narendra Modi said that the decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well thought over decision.
He claimed, "Since the time Governor's Rule has been in place, the administration has been in touch with the Central government. This is why good governance and development has been visible on ground."
20:13 (IST)
Article 370, 35A only encouraged terrorism, corruption: Modi
Narendra Modi claimed that there was never any discussion on how Article 370 was adversely affecting the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. "It is surprising, no one was able to really tell how did the Article benefit the people. Article 370 and Article 35A have only encouraged terrorism, sluggish development, family-based politics and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
20:08 (IST)
Narendra Modi begins his address to nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the scrapping of Article 370. "New era has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The country has taken a historic decsion. The dreams of many of our leaders have been fulfilled. Earlier, 1.5 crore residents of Jammu and Kashmir couldn't avail the benefits under the laws that were applicable to the entire nation," he said.
19:55 (IST)
National Security Council official says he is optimistic that restrictions will be removed 'in few days'
National Security Council additional secretary SM Sahai said, "I am optimistic the restrictions (in Jammu and Kashmir would be removed in a few days."
19:39 (IST)
70 terrorists, pro-Pakistan separatists shifted to Agra
ANI quoted sources as saying, "Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir have been shifted to Agra. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force."
19:22 (IST)
Samjhauta Express departs from Attari to Lahore; reports had earlier said services were suspended
The Samjhauta Express has departed from Attari for Lahore; 103 passengers, including 10 Pakistanis are on board, PTI has quoted railways officials as saying. Earlier, there were reports that Pakistan has suspended the Samjhauta Express services due to bilateral tensions over Kashmir.
19:11 (IST)
Hamid Karzai slams Pakistan over statements linking Kashmir to Afghanistan
In strongly-worded comments, former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai lashed out at Pakistan and askd it to "stop using extremist violence as instrument of policy in the region."
He said on Twitter, "Comments in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan to their objectives in Kashmir are indicative of Pakistan viewing Afghanistan as strategic depth. I call on Pakistan govt to stop using extremist violence as instrument of policy in the region. We hope the new measures by govt of India will lead to the betterment and prosperity of people in Jammu and Kashmir as the citizens of India."
19:02 (IST)
18:54 (IST)
School, colleges in Samba to reopen from Saturday
A government statement said that as per the order by Samba district administration, all the educational institutions should reopen from 9 August.
18:42 (IST)
J&K directs govt employees to resume duties, says administration has made arrangements for secure working environment
The Jammu and Kashmir government has said in a statement, "As per directions issued by chief secretary, all government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in Srinagar civil secretariat, should report back to their duties with immediate effect. It is further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration."
18:38 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
Pakistan says it's not planning military action against India
18:04 (IST)
Yechury writes to Satya Pal Malik ahead of Srinagar visit
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury wrote to Governor Satya Pal Malik ahead of his Srinagar visit. ""The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and it had a MLA Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved Assembly. As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9 August morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party," he said in the letter.
Earlier, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at Srinagar airport and made to go back to Delhi.
17:51 (IST)
Pakistan airspace remains open for Indian flights: CAA
17:42 (IST)
People for whom Article 370 was implemented aren't aware of developments: Bhupesh Baghel
Reacting to the revocation of Article 370, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "The way it was implemented, had they taken everyone into confidence, it would have been different. Now, the people for whom it was implemented aren't aware of it. Asking question is a crime now, so I don't want to say anything."
17:37 (IST)
High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria en route India
India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria is on his way to India. According to India Today, he is expected to cross over from Wagah border in an hour.
17:35 (IST)
Bipin Rawat briefs Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir
Army chief General Bipin Rawat has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir and on India-Pakistan border. "Overall, the situation is under control and the armed forces are in a state of high alert and closely monitoring the situation," the ministry said.
17:23 (IST)
Visuals from Attari railway station
17:21 (IST)
Indian crew brings back Samjhauta Express from Wagah
Indian officials have brought back the Samjhauta Express — carrying 110 passengers — from Wagah to Attari, after the train was stranded at the Wagah border following Pakistan's suspension of the service.
17:09 (IST)
Jitender Singh hits out at Ghulam Nabi Azad over 'anybody can be bought' remark
MoS PMO Jitendra Singh lashed out at Ghulam Nabi Azad for his "anybody can be bought" comment after NSA Ajit Doval's interaction with Kashmiri locals. Singh said, "To say something like this would amount to questioning integrity of Kashmiris. Let's not forget resolution to abrogate Article370 was passed by both Houses."
16:57 (IST)
Pakistan bans Indian films from being screened in country's cinemas
Reuters quoted a Pakistani government spokesperson as saying that the country has banned Indian films from being screened in their movie theatres.
The announcement is confusing as, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan information minister Fawad Chaudhry had declared a total ban on Indian films.
16:38 (IST)
Special trains allotted from Udhampur, Jammu in view of Eid
Srinagar district magistrate tweeted that special train/coaches from Udhampur and Jammu have been allotted in view of large number of workers including those going home on Eid. He also said that more than 300 vehicles have been pressed to facilitate the movement of all students from Kashmir districts, Jammu, and Ladakh and outside state.
16:16 (IST)
16:10 (IST)
Samjhauta Express in Wagah side has 110 passengers, will bring it to Attari: Northern Railways
Speaking on the Samjhauta Express, Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, "The train is standing in the Wagah side and has around 110 passengers... We'll bring the train from Wagah to Attari. Seventy passengers are waiting here to travel to Pakistan. So, to say that the train has been cancelled is not right."
15:49 (IST)
Indian officials reach Wagah border to tow back Samjhauta Express
Three Indian officials have reached the Wagah side at the Attari-Wagah border in Pakistan to take the Samjhauta Express back, CNN-News18 reported. The train was stranded at Wagah shortly after Pakistan announced suspension of the service. India had dispatched an engine with crew and guard to bring it back from the border checkpost.
15:40 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad to be sent back from Srinagar to Delhi via Vistara Airlines flight
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was earlier stopped at Srinagar airport, will be sent back from Srinagar to Delhi via a Vistara Airlines flight.
15:18 (IST)
Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews security situation in J&K; allows special arrangements for Eid
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday took stock of the law and order situation in the state. In a meeting held in Srinagar, Malik reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha in the coming week, PTI reported. The Governor also said that special markets will be set up at different locations in the Valley where people can buy animals on the occasion of Eid.
14:55 (IST)
Pakistan blacks out Indian movies to protest abrogation of Article 370
"No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinemas," says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on I&B according to Geo English.
14:51 (IST)
Narendra Modi's address to nation to be televised at 8 pm; communication channels remain snapped in Valley
14:33 (IST)
While under detention, Mehbooba Mufti manages to send SMS; tells 2 PDP MPs to quit Rajya Sabha
While she was still under detention at the Hari Niwas guest house, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday managed to send out a message to two of her MPs in Delhi. She asked the two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Parliament to resign from the Rajya Sabha.
14:22 (IST)
Youth drowned trying to escape security forces, says family
"The family of a 17-year-old youth, Osaib Altaf, alleged that he died after he jumped into the Jhelum river when he was being chased by security personnel in Srinagar. The incident occurred on Monday. Altaf’s family said he had gone out to play with his friends. On their way home in the afternoon, Altaf, the youngest of four siblings, and his friends were on a footbridge over the river, when they were chased “by paramilitary personnel from both sides” of the bridge, his family said. The boys jumped into the river. Twenty minutes later, Altaf’s body was fished out," The Indian Express reported.
14:13 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir state administration sets up 2 helplines as state's telecomm channels reain snapped
Development Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Chaudhary: DC Office has established 2 helplines 9419028242, 9419028251. Residents/students outside the state can contact. Families back home are also using these lines to reach out.
14:06 (IST)
Pakistan suspends Samjhauta Express over Article 370; India calls out Islamabad's 'alarmist' bid
Adding on to it's slew of decisions taken to protest against India's move to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has now suspended the Samjhauta Express. Earlier, Pakistan had downgraded the diplomatic ties and suspended the cross-border trade.
13:41 (IST)
Work on Kartarpur corridor won't stop, says Pakistan
Pakistan has said that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir will not have any impact on the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. "Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued," Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, said
13:32 (IST)
'India, Pakistan must ensure progress of Kartarpur Corridor is not affected': Amarinder Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said both India and Pakistan must take adequate measures to ensure the progress of Kartarpur Corridor is not affected. "Kashmir is our internal matter and Pakistan’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties is a knee-jerk reaction. Both countries must take adequate steps to ensure that the progress of Kartarpur Corridor isn't jeopardized in light of Pakistan government's decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with India," he tweeted.
13:28 (IST)
Ghulam Nabi Azad to return to New Delhi after being stopped at Srinagar airport
13:25 (IST)
Won't wish neighbour like Pakistan for anyone, says Rajnath Singh
Slamming India's belliguered neighbour Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that while friends can be chosen by a nation, it is impossible to do the same for foes."The most significant threat that we receive is from our neighbour. The problem is you can change your friends, but you can choose your enemies and the kind of neighbour we have, I wouldn't wish it for anyone else."
13:19 (IST)
Blanket condemnation of govt move on Article 370 not right, move has several positives as well: Karan Singh
13:05 (IST)
Maharaja Hari Singh's son welcomes bifurcation of Ladakh, says concerned about welfare of all sections of society
Dr Karan Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed Ladakh's emergence as a Union Territory. "Gender discrimination in Article 35A needed to be addressed, but my sole concern is welfare of all sections and regions of Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.
12:52 (IST)
Kashmir latest update: Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar Airport
Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir have been stopped at Srinagar Airport.
12:33 (IST)
'Article 370 our internal matter'; India tells Pakistan
Stating that abrogation of Article 370 was completely a sovreign decision, the MEA said, "Recent decisions by the government and Parliament of India are driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution. ts impact would also result in the removal of gender and socio-economic discrimination. It is also expected to result in an upswing of economic activity and improvement in the livelihood prospects of all people of the state."