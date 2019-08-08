Narendra Modi Speech on Article 370 Kashmir: PM assures early Assembly election, says J&K will be free of terrorism under new system

Kashmir News Latest Updates: Narendra Modi asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will have leaders, including chief ministers, chosen by its people. "I want to make it clear, your representative will be elected by you, your representative will come from amongst you... I have complete faith, under this new system, we all will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism and separatism," he said.

Narendra Modi said that the decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir directly under Central administration for a brief period was a well thought over decision. He claimed, "Since the time Governor's Rule has been in place, the administration has been in touch with the Central government. This is why good governance and development has been visible on ground."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that the hurdles to development of Jammu and Kashmir have been removed with the scrapping of Article 370.

ANI quoted sources as saying, "Around 70 terrorists and hardcore pro-Pakistan separatists from Kashmir have been shifted to Agra. The terrorists and separatists were shifted in a special plane provided by the Indian Air Force."

The Jammu and Kashmir government has said in a statement, "As per directions issued by chief secretary, all government employees who are working at divisional level, district level and those serving in Srinagar civil secretariat, should report back to their duties with immediate effect. It is further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration."

Pakistan's foreign minister said Islamabad is not considering any military actions and instead is looking at political and legal options to challenge India's changes to Kashmir's status.



Army chief General Bipin Rawat has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu and Kashmir and on India-Pakistan border. Meanwhile, India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria is on his way to India.

Indian officials have brought back the Samjhauta Express — carrying 110 passengers — from Wagah to Attari, after the train was stranded at the Wagah border following Pakistan's suspension of the service.

Three Indian officials have reached the Wagah side at the Attari-Wagah border in Pakistan to bring the Samjhauta Express back. The train was stranded at Wagah shortly after Pakistan announced suspension of the service. India had dispatched an engine with crew and guard to bring it back from the border checkpost.

Srinagar's Development Commissioner (DC), Shahid Chaudhary established two helplines 9419028242, 9419028251 which the residents/students outside the state can use to connect with their families. People back home are also using these lines to reach out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation will be a television broadcast and will be played out at 8 pm.

Adding on to it's slew of decisions taken to protest against India's move to abrogate Article 370, Pakistan has now suspended the Samjhauta Express. Earlier, Pakistan had downgraded the diplomatic ties and suspended the cross-border trade.

Pakistan has said that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir will not have any impact on the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. "Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued," Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, said

Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir have been stopped at Srinagar Airport.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Prime Minister had announced from Red Fort that we'll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them,but today situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. No mobile/internet connection, no Amarnath pilgrimage,what's happening there?"

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties. The reasons cited by Pakistan are not supported by facts on the ground."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 4pm. He is expected to speak on the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on a plea filed by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels and other restrictions from Jammu and Kashmir. The court also denied a similar request on a plea by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

The Centre may give some relaxation to the people in the Kashmir Valley, where restrictions have been imposed, so that they can participate in Eid-ul-Zuha on August 12, officials said on Wednesday.

However, it is immediately not clear whether the relaxation will be given fully or partially.

The restrictions were imposed before the government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcation of the state into union territories.

The government is trying to work out plans for some relaxation in the restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley so that people can take part in Eid-ul-Zuha, an official said.

The government, however, may not immediately release the arrested leaders -- former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- who were lodged in guest houses.

The leaders can only be released after reviewing the law and order situation in Kashmir the coming days, another official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's bold move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- secured Parliament's approval on Tuesday with the Lok Sabha passing the new measures with an over two-third majority.

The Rajya Sabha gave its approval to the resolution on Monday.

Defending the government's action to put restrictions in the Kashmir Valley, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that the law and order situation there had not deteriorated and whatever actions were taken were all precautionary.

The government move to revoke some provisions of Article 370 is a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and the future of a region at the centre of protracted militancy.

Fulfilling an electoral promise of the BJP less than 90 days after the Modi 2.0 government took power, Shah had announced the decision in the Rajya Sabha, which approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.