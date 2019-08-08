Revoking of Article 370 opportunity for Centre and Kashmiri leaders to stop hunting unicorns, define freedom, mainstreaming for Valley

Playing Inspector Clouseau to his Pink Panther, an Intelligence Bureau officer carefully guided Mirwaiz Umar Farooq away from the exceedingly agreeable environs of Khan Market bathed in Delhi’s warm November sun. To shake off assassins — and, perhaps, prying journalists — the Kashmiri secessionist leader and his colleagues spent a few minutes riding the dank elevators in nearby Lok Nayak Bhawan. Then, they drove off, in an unmarked car, headed towards history.

Inside an Intelligence Bureau safehouse off Lodhi Road, former Union home minister P Chidambaram was waiting, hoping to persuade Kashmir’s secessionists to break ranks with Pakistan, and sign on to a peace deal involving greater federal autonomy and a share of political power.

To no-one’s surprise, except perhaps his own, Chidambaram’s persuasive talents failed. Four years of secret negotiations ended that day, 17 November, 2019. Kashmir remained firmly mired in that place with which it has become so intimately familiar: impasse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, on Thursday, is meant to kick off a new engagement with Kashmir’s peoples. The lessons of how earlier dialogue failed, and why, are key to its fate. The prime minister’s decision to take the knife to Article 370 has gutted Kashmir’s political system. Kashmir’s political leadership will emerge from prison with its legitimacy diminished; New Delhi will find what trust it had has vanished.

For this precise reason, now is also a moment of opportunity. Kashmir’s political leaders have long evaded hard questions on precisely what rights they seek when invoking autonomy or azaadi — and why they can’t get them through India’s constitutional democracy. India’s leadership, too, has long sought to integrate Kashmir into what is called 'the national mainstream' — without explaining what this thing might actually be.

This conversation can no longer be avoided.

***

In the shadows of the Kargil War, former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ghulam Mohammad Bhat laid the foundations for the secret peace process in Kashmir, calling for "a political dialogue". Facilitated by Indian intelligence, he met with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Abdul Majid Dar in Saudi Arabia. That meeting led on to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2000 ceasefire in Kashmir. Then, in the summer of 2002, Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone met with then-Inter Services Intelligence chief, Lieutenant-General Ehsan-ul-Haq, in Sharjah, to make the case for Hurriyat engagement with New Delhi.

Lone, though, was assassinated by a Lashkar-e-Taiba hit squad — and fear of jihadist reprisal would stalk the peace process, as contacts between Kashmir’s secessionists and New Delhi quietly deepened.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani met with the Hurriyat leadership for the first time in January 2004. In May and September 2005, former prime minister Manmohan Singh met with them again. In March 2006, Hurriyat leaders even promised that they would attend Singh’s second Roundtable Conference on Jammu and Kashmir.

Each time, though, the Hurriyat leadership backed off, fearing assassination. First, Mirwaiz failed to bring an agenda for negotiation to the table. Then, the Hurriyat boycotted the Roundtable Conference, resiling on private commitments it had made.

Frustrated, New Delhi turned instead to Pakistan. In secret meetings which began in 2005, Singh’s envoy, SK Lambah, hammered out a draft deal which, in essence, would have recognised the Line of Control as a border, in return for greater political autonomy in the regions administered by India and Pakistan.

"I think the agenda is pretty much set", Mirwaiz told an interviewer the next summer. “It is September 2007”, he went on, "that India and Pakistan are looking at, in terms of announcing something on Kashmir”.

Fearing a backlash from its own jihadist allies, though, the Pakistan Army eased General Musharraf out of power, and the peace deal fell apart. The Hurriyat withdrew into a shell.

Kashmir’s Islamist patriarch, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, now seized the centre stage. In the summer of 2008, he warned his audience that India was seeking to change "the Muslim majority into a minority by settling down troops along with their families". Then, "they will either massacre Muslims as they did in Jammu in 1947, or carry out genocide as was done in Gujarat".

For Geelani, the growth of Hindu nationalism was a gift. India, it enabled him to argue, to a youth cohort which had mainly encountered the country at the wrong end of a soldier’s gun, was an existential enemy to Kashmir and Islam.

Power was key to survival, he had argued in his prison notebooks, Rudad-e-Qafas: “cultural hegemony is a logical culmination of political supremacy”.

Helped on by the communal storms unleashed by the grant of land-use rights to the trust which manages the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir, Geelani was able to marginalise the Hurriyat, as well as Kashmir’s pro-India political parties.

Focused on the question of apportioning power, and ignoring all issues of ends, New Delhi's peace process collapsed in the face of an idea. Geelani had a vision of what Kashmir ought to be; New Delhi and its partners in Kashmir had none.

***

Through the tortured course of the peace process, the National Conference and People’s Democratic Party sat perched on the sidelines. Both attempted to pre-empt the Hurriyat’s possible entry into politics by appropriating its agenda. Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah demanded greater federal autonomy. For its part, the PDP issued what it called as a “Self-Rule Document”, modelled on the Manmohan-Musharraf plan of 2005.

Examined closely, there’s nothing in the calls for greater federal powers that would have enhanced freedoms or rights for Kashmir’s peoples. The National Conference’s autonomy proposals, for example, sought to roll back the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India. In addition, Kashmir’s people would have been denied the protections of India’s constitutional Fundamental Rights.

To the youth cohort who grew up after the long jihad began in 1987, this political language was irrelevant. Living in decaying old-city areas gutted of their trading and artisanal economic core, or new urban agglomerations with little investment, an entire generation of prospect-less young people had emerged with neither the skills nor capital to participate in the economy.

Electoral democracy delivered little to this youth cohort. Even though government investment flowed in, large scale corruption denied them a share in contracts and jobs. Encounters with the police and army continued to be savage, with both Kashmir’s politicians and New Delhi ignoring calls to re-equip and retrain security forces.

From 2008, Kashmir’s youth cohort slowly drifted away from the promise of politics, and towards the utopian millenarianism of the jihadists — a process that is still far from spent.

New Delhi’s hopes of building a naya Kashmir rest on developing a relationship with this profoundly alienated generation. Like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Indian politicians have long understood the need for transformative interventions. But the record isn’t a heartening one. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Rs 10,000 crore plan in 1987; Singh’s Rs 24,000 crore package; economist C Rangarajan’s five-year Rs 2,517 crore plan to revive agriculture and train over 100,000 young people: all these yielded little.

Even if the NDA succeeds in pushing the same bureaucratic system to deliver, moreover, mere economic improvement won’t be enough. Osama bin Laden, after all, was the son of one the world’s richest families, in one of the world’s richest countries.

Instead, New Delhi is going to have to show the willingness to engage Kashmir’s peoples on the rights that give democracy meaning. From state accountability for human rights violations to the empowerment of local communities and elected leaders, everything needs to be open for discussion.

Great ruptures can he healed: former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, after all, incarcerated Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah from 1953 to 1964, only for Indira Gandhi to return him to power in 1974, as part of a wide-ranging accord.

Leaders in Kashmir and the rest of India, though, will have to stop hunting unicorns — assimilation, autonomy, azaadi — and instead engage in thoughtful, granular dialogue on what freedom might actually mean.