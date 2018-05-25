Heatwave conditions to prevail in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan till Sunday, says IMD; relief likely after 29 May

The maximum temperature in the national capital shot up to 45 degree Celsius on Friday as Delhi continues to reel under a heatwave, which is likely to continue till 27 May.

India Meteorological Department scientist Kuldeep said that the heatwave is likely to continue in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR till Sunday. "People are advised to stay indoors," he said, as per ANI.

He explained that the easterly winds will reach Delhi around 29 May, which will bring some much-needed respite from the heatwave.

Heatwave to continue in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and Delhi NCR, till May 27. People are advised to stay indoors. Easterly winds to reach Delhi around May 29, will bring some respite from heatwave: Dr Kuldeep, Scientist, IMD pic.twitter.com/UKaz5oiqlN — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2018

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also concurred with Kuldeep's forecast. "Heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh and at one or two pockets over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh," NDMA said in a tweet on Friday. The NDMA also shared several tips on Twitter to beat the heat:

Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 43 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

Recently, three spells of thunderstorms had wreaked havoc in various parts of India. In wake of the alert sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), respective district magistrates had ordered the closing of schools and colleges. Uttar Pradesh, with 141 deaths, and Rajasthan, with 40 deaths, were the worst affected.

