HD Kumaraswamy declines Narendra Modi's fitness challenge, cites concern about 'fitness of state'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning challenged Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, whom he and his party bitterly battled not long ago, to show accept his fitness routine. Not long after, Kumaraswamy replied to Narendra Modi's fitness challenge by tweeting that although he believes physical fitness is important he is "more concerned" about the development fitness of his state.

Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018

Modi nominated Kumaraswamy after he uploaded a two-minute video of his fitness routine. The video came almost a month after Virat Kohli challenged Modi in a fitness challenge. The prime is seen walking, stretching and doing breathing exercise on a Panchtatvas track in his garden. Modi also nominated table tennis player Manika Batra and "the entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40".

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Kohli had tagged Modi while responding to sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's #FitnessChallenge. In response, Modi had tweeted, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit".

Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge or #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign has been a massive hit on Twitter with Rathore doing push-ups in one of his tweets before challenging Hrithik Roshan, Saina Nehwal and Kohli in the tweet. The campaign has widely been praised by many on social media.