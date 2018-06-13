You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

HD Kumaraswamy declines Narendra Modi's fitness challenge, cites concern about 'fitness of state'

India FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 11:18:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning challenged Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, whom he and his party bitterly battled not long ago, to show accept his fitness routine. Not long after, Kumaraswamy replied to Narendra Modi's fitness challenge by tweeting that although he believes physical fitness is important he is "more concerned" about the development fitness of his state.

Modi nominated Kumaraswamy after he uploaded a two-minute video of his fitness routine. The video came almost a month after Virat Kohli challenged Modi in a fitness challenge. The prime is seen walking, stretching and doing breathing exercise on a Panchtatvas track in his garden. Modi also nominated table tennis player Manika Batra and "the entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40". 

Kohli had tagged Modi while responding to sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's #FitnessChallenge. In response, Modi had tweeted, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit".

Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge or #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign has been a massive hit on Twitter with Rathore doing push-ups in one of his tweets before challenging Hrithik Roshan, Saina Nehwal and Kohli in the tweet. The campaign has widely been praised by many on social media.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 11:18 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores