Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts India captain Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, promises to post video soon
India skipper Virat Kohli tagged India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet about sports minister Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore’s ‘#FitnessChallenge’ and got the PM to accept!
He was named on the TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018 earlier this year and just how much influence Virat Kohli wields became apparent on Thursday when he tagged India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet about sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s ‘#FitnessChallenge’ and got the PM to accept!
Kohli’s tweet, which is accompanied by a video of him doing the Spiderman plank (or the spider plank), also tagged his wife Anushka Sharma and India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While Dhoni and Bollywood actress Sharma were yet to respond, Modi tweeted: “Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit”
Rathore’s ‘#FitnessChallenge’ or '#HumFitTohIndiaFit' campaign has been a massive hit on Twitter with Rathore himself doing push-ups in one of his tweets on Tuesday before challenging Hrithik Roshan, Saina Nehwal and Kohli in the tweet. The campaign has widely been praised by many on social media. Tennis ace Sania Mirza tweeted: "When was the last time we saw a Minister do this??? Coolest 😎 leading by example .. congratulations on this #FitnessChallenge Sir.. here’s to a brighter and healthier India .." Rathore’s challenge has also been accepted by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Athletes like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and cricketer Gautam Gambhir have also taken up the #FitnessChallenge over the last few days.
Rathore had stated on Twitter that he was inspired to start the fitness challenge after seeing PM Modi, who he praised for "being able to juggle a hectic schedule effortlessly". The prime minister has been a proponent of yoga for many years with the NaMo app featuring many videos of PM Modi doing a number of asanas.
Updated Date:
May 24, 2018
