Narendra Modi tweets #HumFitTohIndiaFit video, nominates HD Kumaraswamy and CWG champ Manika Batra

Almost a month after Virat Kohli challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fitness challenge, which has become a viral rage on Twitter, the prime minister uploaded a two-minute video where he is seen walking, stretching and doing breathing exercise on a Panchtatvas track in his garden. Panchtatvas are the five elements — prithvi, jal, agni, vayu, aakash.

"Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or five elements of nature — Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises," Modi tweeted.

Modi nominated Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and table tennis player Manika Batra, who won four gold medals at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, and also "the entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40".

Moreover, in three separate tweets, the prime minister urged "every Indian to devote some part of the day towards fitness".

Kohli had tagged Modi while responding to sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's #FitnessChallenge. The Indian cricket captain had posted a video of him doing the Spiderman plank (or the spider plank), and apart from Modi, also tagged his wife Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While Dhoni and Bollywood actress Sharma were yet to respond, Modi had tweeted, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"

Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge or #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign has been a massive hit on Twitter with Rathore doing push-ups in one of his tweets before challenging Hrithik Roshan, Saina Nehwal and Kohli in the tweet. The campaign has widely been praised by many on social media.