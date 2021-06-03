Students are advised to keep an eye on official Haryana Board website bseh.org.in for recent updates and information on Class 10 board exam results

HBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Date | The Haryana government has announced that the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Class 10 board exam results will declared by 15 June.

According to Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal, the HBSE 10th board result 2021 will be declared by 15 June. Students are advised to keep an eye on official HBSE website bseh.org.in for more recent updates and information.

The Haryana government had cancelled the Class 10 board exams on 15 April. The Haryana Board matriculation exams were scheduled to begin at the end of April and continue to mid-May. Days later, the board had even postponed Class 12 exams.

He also notified that those students who are not satisfied with their results will be allowed to appear for the examinations when the situation is conducive.

Pal also informed that the state government has decided to cancel the HBSE 12th Board exams due to the rise in the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“Haryana government will conduct an internal assessment for Class 12 of Haryana School Education Board, based on which the results will be declared soon. Also, the Haryana Board Result 2021 of Class 10 exams will also be declared by 15 June,” Pal told news agency ANI.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

The decision on HBSE board exams has been taken after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams in the wake of the pandemic. Later, the CISCE too cancelled the ISC exams for Class 12.

According to a Times Now report, the detailed evaluation criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 (HBSE Board Exams 2021) will be announced soon.

This year amid the coronavirus pandemic, around 7.5 lakh students are waiting for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results.