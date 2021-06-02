The results will be processed on a mechanism that will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools, the CISCE said in an official order

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Tuesday said that it's cancelling the ISC or Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," Gerry Arathoon, secretary of the CISCE told PTI.

CISCE chairman Dr G Immanuel too confirmed the cancellation of the ISC exam 2021 with ANI.

Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board examinations (Class 12) have been cancelled. The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken: Dr G Immanuel, Chairman, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to ANI pic.twitter.com/1NACHGP9IR — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

THE CISCE announced the decision soon after the Central Government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria, in a time-bound manner.

In an official order issued on Tuesday night, the CISCE said, "In view of the present situation of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ISC (Class 12) Year 2021 examination. The safety, health and wellbeing of our students, teaching faculty and all stakeholders is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

"The results will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, of this mechanism," it added.

After the declaration of the Class 12 results, if some candidates are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them, the CISCE will give an option to such candidates to write the exams at a later date, when the situation is conducive to conduct the same.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including the average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session. The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from 4 May in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With inputs from PTI