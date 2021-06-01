While cancelling the CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Modi said, 'Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.'

The Centre has decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams given the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting where the decision to cancel the exams was taken.

The decision was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter after a review meeting chaired by him and attended by top officials of the government.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," the prime minister tweeted.

Stating that parents are worried about the health of their children due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the prime minister said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

Class 12 results will be made as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner, said Modi. He further added that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. "Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. Anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students," the prime minister further added.

" COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance," Modi said as per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The CBSE will will prepare the results as per well-defined objective criteria and in a time-bound manner, the PMO statement said.

However, like last year, if students desire to take the exams, CBSE will provide the option to students to appear for exams when the COID-19 situation becomes conducive.

A petition to cancel the Class 12 board exams has also been filed in Supreme Court in view of the COVID19 pandemic across the country. The matter will also be heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday. The next hearing regarding cancellation of Class 12 exams is on 3 June, 2021.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on May 31 that a decision on Class 12 exams will be taken in the next two days.

In a meeting held last month on Class 12 board exams, several states had reportedly favoured organising exams in the same schools where the students were enrolled into. Usually, students are allotted centres, which are different from the schools they are enrolled.

However, in the past, both Delhi and Maharashtra have sought alternatives to exams.