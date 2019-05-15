HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: 74.48% Class 12 students pass exam; girls outperform boys with 82.5% against 68%

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates| The Board of School Education Haryana declared the results of Class 12 today (Wednesday, 15 May). Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official website of the board bseh.org.in.
A total of 74.48 percent students have cleared the HBSE Class 12 exam this year. This year, girls outperformed boys in HBSE Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 82.50 percent, while for boys the figure stood at 68 percent. The HBSE 12th exams were held in 1,728 test centers across Haryana.
Around two lakh students appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams this year. The Haryana board held the exams from 7 March to 3 April.
Here is how to check HBSE Class 12 Exam Results 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org
Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 12th Board Result 2019
Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information
Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download it for further reference
As many as 4, 442 cases of malpractices were reported this year, after which the board had to re-conduct some exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. These exams were held on 4 April and 5 April.
Students can also check their HBSE Class 12 results on a mobile app called 'Education Board Bhiwani Haryana'. After downloading the app from Google Play Store, students need to enter their roll number to get their HBSE Class 12 result 2019.
In 2018, 222,388 students appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams and 141,973 cleared it. Naveen and Heena were the toppers of the Haryana Class 12 exams 2018 with 98.2 percent (491/500).
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 15, 2019 15:51:31 IST
Highlights
Girls outperform boys in HBSE Class 12 exams with 82.50%
This year, girls outperformed boys in HBSE Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 82.50 percent, while for boys the figure stood at 68 percent. The HBSE 12th exams were held in 1,728 test centers across Haryana.
To know more about HBSE Class 12 exams, click here
Overall pass percentage in 2019 HBSE Class 12 exam is 74.48%
Haryana HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 has been declared on the official website – bseh.org. A total of 74.48 percent students have cleared the HBSE Class 12 exam.
Toppers of 2019 HBSE Class 12 exams:
Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad both topped the Haryana board Class 12 exams this year with 494 marks. Mansi from Palwal bagged the second position.
Read more on HBSE Class 12 toppers here
Passing criteria for HBSE Class 12 results:
In order to qualify in the HBSE Class 12 board exams, a candidate must qualify in all the five subjects of the external examination in each semester separately. To pass the exam, one has to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school.
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) usually conducts the Classes 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement examination in July for improvement.
HBSE Class 12 results declared
HBSE to declare results for Class 12 vocational group too
Along with Class 12 results, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will also declare the 12th results for students from vocational stream.
Toppers of 2018 HBSE Class 12 exams
Last year, Naveen and Heena had emerged the toppers of the HBSE Class 12th board exams 2018 with 98.2 percent (491/500).
Overall pass percentage of 2018 HBSE Class 12 exams was 63.84%
In 2018, 2,22,388 students had appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams, which were conducted between 7 March to 3 April. Of those 2 lakh students, 141,973 of them passed the exam with a pass percentage of 63.84 percent.
Access HBSE Class 12 results via SMS service:
If students fail to access HBSE Class 12 scores via Internet, they can avail SMS service. To receive Class 12 results on your phone, type: HB12
ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
Around 4,442 cases of malpractices reported during 2019 HBSE board exams
As many as 4,442 cases of malpractices were reported this year during the Haryana board exams, after which HBSE had to re-conduct some exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. These exams were held on 4 April and 5 April.
HBSE Class 12 results also available on 'Education Board Bhiwani Haryana' App
Students can also check their HBSE Class 12 results on a mobile app called 'Education Board Bhiwani Haryana'. After downloading the app from Google Play Store, students need to enter their roll number to get their HBSE Class 12 result 2019.
Alternative ways of checking HBSE Class 12 scores
The official website of Hayana board may be down or slow due to heavy traffic today, in which case students can visit other third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in to check their HBSE Class 12 scores.
To know more about alternative ways of checking Class 12th scores, click here
Steps to check HBSE Class 12 Results 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board – bseh.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Class 12th Board Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Click on 'submit' to proceed
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same for future reference
When were the HBSE Class 12 exams conducted:
This year, around two lakh students appeared for the HBSE Class 12th board examinations. The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) held the exams from 7 March to 3 April.
Official websites to check HBSE Class 12 results:
Candidates who appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams this year can check their scores on the official website of the board – bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 results expected today
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 12 results today (Wednesday, 15 May).
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
15:41 (IST)
Girls outperform boys in HBSE Class 12 exams with 82.50%
This year, girls outperformed boys in HBSE Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 82.50 percent, while for boys the figure stood at 68 percent. The HBSE 12th exams were held in 1,728 test centers across Haryana.
To know more about HBSE Class 12 exams, click here
15:21 (IST)
Overall pass percentage in 2019 HBSE Class 12 exam is 74.48%
Haryana HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 has been declared on the official website – bseh.org. A total of 74.48 percent students have cleared the HBSE Class 12 exam.
15:08 (IST)
Toppers of 2019 HBSE Class 12 exams:
Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad both topped the Haryana board Class 12 exams this year with 494 marks. Mansi from Palwal bagged the second position.
Read more on HBSE Class 12 toppers here
15:06 (IST)
Passing criteria for HBSE Class 12 results:
In order to qualify in the HBSE Class 12 board exams, a candidate must qualify in all the five subjects of the external examination in each semester separately. To pass the exam, one has to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school.
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) usually conducts the Classes 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement examination in July for improvement.
15:01 (IST)
HBSE Class 12 results declared
14:52 (IST)
HBSE to declare results for Class 12 vocational group too
Along with Class 12 results, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will also declare the 12th results for students from vocational stream.
14:49 (IST)
Toppers of 2018 HBSE Class 12 exams
Last year, Naveen and Heena had emerged the toppers of the HBSE Class 12th board exams 2018 with 98.2 percent (491/500).
14:45 (IST)
Overall pass percentage of 2018 HBSE Class 12 exams was 63.84%
In 2018, 2,22,388 students had appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams, which were conducted between 7 March to 3 April. Of those 2 lakh students, 141,973 of them passed the exam with a pass percentage of 63.84 percent.
14:41 (IST)
Access HBSE Class 12 results via SMS service:
If students fail to access HBSE Class 12 scores via Internet, they can avail SMS service. To receive Class 12 results on your phone, type: HB12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
14:33 (IST)
Around 4,442 cases of malpractices reported during 2019 HBSE board exams
As many as 4,442 cases of malpractices were reported this year during the Haryana board exams, after which HBSE had to re-conduct some exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. These exams were held on 4 April and 5 April.
14:32 (IST)
HBSE Class 12 results also available on 'Education Board Bhiwani Haryana' App
Students can also check their HBSE Class 12 results on a mobile app called 'Education Board Bhiwani Haryana'. After downloading the app from Google Play Store, students need to enter their roll number to get their HBSE Class 12 result 2019.
14:30 (IST)
Alternative ways of checking HBSE Class 12 scores
The official website of Hayana board may be down or slow due to heavy traffic today, in which case students can visit other third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in to check their HBSE Class 12 scores.
To know more about alternative ways of checking Class 12th scores, click here
14:19 (IST)
Steps to check HBSE Class 12 Results 2019:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board – bseh.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Class 12th Board Result 2019'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Click on 'submit' to proceed
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same for future reference
14:17 (IST)
When were the HBSE Class 12 exams conducted:
This year, around two lakh students appeared for the HBSE Class 12th board examinations. The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) held the exams from 7 March to 3 April.
14:15 (IST)
Official websites to check HBSE Class 12 results:
Candidates who appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams this year can check their scores on the official website of the board – bseh.org.in.
14:10 (IST)
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12 results expected today
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 12 results today (Wednesday, 15 May).