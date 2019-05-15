HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: 74.48% Class 12 students pass exam; girls outperform boys with 82.5% against 68%

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates| The Board of School Education Haryana declared the results of Class 12 today (Wednesday, 15 May). Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official website of the board bseh.org.in.

A total of 74.48 percent students have cleared the HBSE Class 12 exam this year. This year, girls outperformed boys in HBSE Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 82.50 percent, while for boys the figure stood at 68 percent. The HBSE 12th exams were held in 1,728 test centers across Haryana.

Around two lakh students appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams this year. The Haryana board held the exams from 7 March to 3 April.

Here is how to check HBSE Class 12 Exam Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 12th Board Result 2019

Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

As many as 4, 442 cases of malpractices were reported this year, after which the board had to re-conduct some exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. These exams were held on 4 April and 5 April.

Students can also check their HBSE Class 12 results on a mobile app called 'Education Board Bhiwani Haryana'. After downloading the app from Google Play Store, students need to enter their roll number to get their HBSE Class 12 result 2019.

In 2018, 222,388 students appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams and 141,973 cleared it. Naveen and Heena were the toppers of the Haryana Class 12 exams 2018 with 98.2 percent (491/500).

