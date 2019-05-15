HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: 74.4% students pass Haryana board Class 12 exams; only 68% boys clear exams

HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared | The Board of School Education Haryana declared the Class 12 board 2019 results today (Wednesday, 15 May). Students registered a pass percentage of 74.4 percent, with girls outscoring boys with with 82.5 percent against 68 percent.

Candidates can can check their Class 12 scores on the official website of the board, bseh.org.in.

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the exam this year from 7 March to 3 April.

Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad both topped the Haryana board Class 12 exams this year with 494 marks. Mansi from Palwal bagged the second position.

In 2018, 222,388 students had appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams and 141,973 cleared it. Naveen and Heena were the toppers of the Haryana Class 12 exams 2018 with 98.2 percent (491/500).

The pass percentage recorded by girls was 72.38 percent and by boys was 57.10 percent. In 2018, the results were declared on 18 May.

Here is how to check HBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2019 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board bseh.org

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage that says Class 12 Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on 'submit' button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results for future reference

Nearly 4, 442 cases of malpractices were reported during the Haryana board exams, because of which HBSE had to re-conduct some exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. These exams were held on 4 April and 5 April.

