HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: Shiv Kumar, Shivani emerge toppers of Haryana board Class 12 exams with 494 marks

HBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared | The Board of School Education Haryana declared the Class 12 Board 2019 results today (Wednesday, 15 May). Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad both topped the Haryana board Class 12 exams this year with 494 marks. Mansi from Palwal bagged the second position.

Students who appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exam can check their scores on the board's official website bseh.org.in.

This year, students registered a pass percentage of 74.4 percent, with girls outscoring boys with with 82.5 percent against 68 percent.

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the exam from 7 March to 3 April. However, 4, 442 cases of malpractices were reported this year, due to which the board had to hold some exams against for both Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 and Class 12 re-exams were held on 4 April and 5 April.

In 2018, 222,388 students appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams and 141,973 cleared it. Naveen and Heena were declared the Haryana board Class 12 toppers with 98.2 percent (491/500).

Here is how to check HBSE Class 12 Exam Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage that says Class 12th Board Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click 'submit' button to proceed

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your scores and take a printout for future reference

