Haryana Board Class 10 result 2020: BSEH will not announce matriculation result on 8 June; updates on bseh.org.in

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2020 | The Haryana Board will not declare BSEH Class 10 board examination 2020 results on 8 June. The result has been postponed indefinitely, PTI reported, and updates regarding any announcements will be available on bseh.org.in.

Once declared, students can also check their Class 10 board exam result by going to Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)'s official website www.bseh.org.in as well.

In case of traffic, students can visit alternative websites such as www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in as well. The board, however, is expected to announce results for only four subjects, reports said.

Here's how too check the result on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board bseh.org.in

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Exam Results or visit results.bseh.org.in to access the result page.

Step 3: From the dropdown list under course, select 10th Regular March 2020 or Class 10 Board Result 2020

Step 4: Enter Roll number and other information on the right-hand side box

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

In 2019, the board had declared the Class 10 result on 19 May, however, it was delayed this year due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Following the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown on 25 March, Haryana was one of the first few states to start evaluation process from home.

According to BSEB chairman Dr Jagbir Singh, messages were sent to teachers who were to evaluate the answer scripts way back in April.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal had confirmed the date for the Class 10th Regular March 2020 result saying that the board is ready to declare the Class 10 results on 8 June.

BSEH recently announced that all pending examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from 1 to 15 July. The detailed time table will be uploaded by the board 10 days prior to the examinations.