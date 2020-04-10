HBSE 10th Result 2020: Haryana Board tells teachers to evaluate answer sheets at home

To avoid any further delay in declaring the HBSE Class 10 2020 results, the Board of School Education Haryana has announced that it will let teachers evaluate answer sheets from home.

According to a report by The Navbharat Times, BSEB has said that all the teachers, under the supervision of district education officer, would collect the answer sheets on 11 April 2020 and they will have to check and return them by 22 April.

Due to the lockdown, teachers and other staff have been forced to stay at home. Messages have been sent to those assigned to evaluate the answer scripts, Dr Jagbir Singh, chairman of the BSEB, was quoted as saying.

Singh also added that teachers would be duly remunerated after they handover the answer sheets post evaluation.

He said that in case of shortage of staff in any areas, the board would take necessary steps.

Once the answer sheets are checked, HBSE Class 10 board exam 2020 results will be declared on the official website bseh.org .

India is currently under a lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus that has infected around 6,400 people and killed 200.

