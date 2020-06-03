You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Haryana Board to conduct pending Class 10, Class 12 exams from 1 to 15 July; time table to be released in June at bseh.org.in

India FP Trending Jun 03, 2020 13:01:33 IST

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) will be conducting the pending Haryana Board Secondary (Class 10) exam 2020 and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations from 1 to 15 July.

The BSEH has said that the detailed time table of the remaining board papers will be uploaded by it 10 days prior to the examinations.

Haryana Board to conduct pending Class 10, Class 12 exams from 1 to 15 July; time table to be released in June at bseh.org.in

Representational image. PTI

Once it releases, students will be able to check the examination scheduled on the official website - bseh.org.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 that were scheduled to be conducted between 19 and 31 March were postponed by BSEH due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

A report by NDTV mentions that BSEH had earlier cancelled all the pending Haryana Board Class 10 examinations 2020, except the Science paper.

The board had also informed that it had completed the evaluation of the remaining papers by 22 April.

The result of BSEH Class 10 board examination 2020 will now be released after the evaluation of the pending Science paper.

The remaining papers for BSEH Class 12 exam 2020 include Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES.

As per the schedule, BSEH was to hold Class 10 exam 2020 between 4 and 27 March, while BSEH Class 12 exam 2020 was slated to be held between 3 and 31 march.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 13:01:33 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine sustained dose and PPE can reduce COVID-19 risk in healthcare workers, ICMR study says

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 03 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 03 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres