Haryana Board to conduct pending Class 10, Class 12 exams from 1 to 15 July; time table to be released in June at bseh.org.in

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) will be conducting the pending Haryana Board Secondary (Class 10) exam 2020 and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations from 1 to 15 July.

The BSEH has said that the detailed time table of the remaining board papers will be uploaded by it 10 days prior to the examinations.

Once it releases, students will be able to check the examination scheduled on the official website - bseh.org.in .

According to a report by Careers 360, Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 that were scheduled to be conducted between 19 and 31 March were postponed by BSEH due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

A report by NDTV mentions that BSEH had earlier cancelled all the pending Haryana Board Class 10 examinations 2020, except the Science paper.

The board had also informed that it had completed the evaluation of the remaining papers by 22 April.

The result of BSEH Class 10 board examination 2020 will now be released after the evaluation of the pending Science paper.

The remaining papers for BSEH Class 12 exam 2020 include Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES.

As per the schedule, BSEH was to hold Class 10 exam 2020 between 4 and 27 March, while BSEH Class 12 exam 2020 was slated to be held between 3 and 31 march.