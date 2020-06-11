You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Haryana Board Class 10 exam 2020: BSEH opens registration for pending science paper; test in last week of June

India FP Trending Jun 11, 2020 20:14:23 IST

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the application form for the pending Class 10 Science examination. Students who want to opt for the science stream in Class 11 can register for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on the last week of June.

According to a report by The Indian Express, BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said that students who want to choose commerce or arts streams in senior secondary can also appear for the exam. Those who do not want to appear for the science paper will be awarded average marks in the subject.

Haryana Board Class 10 exam 2020: BSEH opens registration for pending science paper; test in last week of June

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Students who want to sit for BSEH Class 10 board exam 2020 science paper can fill the application form and submit it to the respective schools. The schools will then register their students on an online portal by 15 June.

Here’s the link to download the application form - https://bsehexam2017.in/mainexam/Login.aspx

The Haryana Board had initially cancelled the Science paper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but later said it would conduct the exam.

BSEH on 8 June said that the class 10 exams results will be declared only after holding the examination of Science subject.

The board had earlier informed that it had completed the evaluation of the remaining papers by 22 April.

As per the schedule, BSEH was to hold Class 10 exam  between 4 and 27 March.

A total of 3,38,096 students have registered themselves for BSEH secondary school examination 2020, of which 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 20:14:23 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder can affect non-smokers too; smaller airways may be to blame, finds study

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres