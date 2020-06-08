Haryana Board Class 10 result: BSEH not to declare scores today; check official website bseh.org.in for updates

Chandigarh: Within hours after announcing to declare the class 10 examination results on Monday, the Haryana Board of School Education deferred its declaration indefinitely.

In a fresh statement on late Sunday night, the Board said that the class 10 exams results will now be declared only after holding the examination of Science subject, which had to be cancelled earlier amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The results would now be declared only after holding the examination and evaluating its answer scripts.

A Board spokesperson had said earlier in a statement that "Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will declare results of 3,38,096 candidates, who appeared for the secondary examination, on 8 June."

Out of 3,38,096 secondary school students, 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls. The Board was to declare also the results of 9,445 candidates of class 10 students, who were a "re-appear case".

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​